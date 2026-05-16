Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: AmaZulu Starting XI and More

Kaizer Chiefs are in Durban carrying fresh confidence after finally securing CAF football qualification. This will be their 1-1 draw match with AmaZulu FC last season where Glody Lilepo missed quite a crucial penalty.

AmaZulu starting line up: To be confirmed. Kaizer Chiefs starting line up: Petersen, Frosler, Msimango, McCarthy, Cross, Maboe, Ngcobo, Lilepo, Chislett, Vilakazi, Da Silva. Kaizer Chiefs are in Durban carrying fresh confidence after finally securing CAF football qualification.

Standing in their way is an AmaZulu FC side still desperate to finish the Betway Premiership campaign strongly. Kick off is at 15:00 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Amakhosi come into the game after a crucial 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United, while AmaZulu drew 0-0 with Orbit College last weekend. KAIZER CHIEFS LOOK TO COMPLETE THE DOUBLE Amakhosi will also take confidence from the first meeting between the two sides earlier this season.

The match ended 1-1 at the FNB Stadium back in October, although the game carried far more drama than the scoreline suggested. Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya gave AmaZulu an early lead before Glody Lilepo missed a penalty after his effort was saved by Darren Johnson.

However, Kaizer Chiefs responded quickly through Mduduzi Shabalala to rescue a point in Johannesburg. AmaZulu usually become difficult opponents at home, especially in Durban where the atmosphere can quickly shift momentum during tight matches. But Kaizer Chiefs arrive with momentum, confidence and slightly less pressure after already achieving their major objective of securing continental qualification





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Match Report Confidence Momentum Amazulu Kaizer Chiefs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaizer Chiefs announce new boss ‘to lead the club into the future’In a statement released by the club on Thursday, Chiefs stated that Shongwe will oversee the day-to-day running of the club.

Read more »

Top-four chasing AmaZulu seek Chiefs scalpAmaZulu FC will look to boost their Betway Premiership top-four hopes when they host Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Read more »

Scouting for Kaizer Chiefs: Midfielders to signKaizer Chiefs’ squad rebuild will be continuing into the 2026/27 season, and central midfield will be a key area for success.

Read more »

AmaZulu v Kaizer Chiefs: Date, Kickoff time, predicted starting 11Kaizer Chiefs travel to Durban to play AmaZulu on Saturday. Can they continue with their momentum going into the last two games?

Read more »