Kaizer Chiefs Urged to End Rebuilding Cycle and Appoint Long-Term Coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has called on the club to break a decade-long cycle of rebuilding by hiring a permanent, experienced head coach. Despite recent progress including a Nedbank Cup win and third-place league finish, the club has again parted ways with its co-coaches, leaving the position vacant. Khune emphasizes that Chiefs must prioritize trophies and consistency.

Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to end a decade-long cycle of rebuilding and appoint a long-term, experienced head coach to restore sustained success at Naturena.

Former captain and club legend Itumeleng Khune delivered a passionate plea, stating that the word rebuilding has been used repeatedly for the past ten years, yet the club has failed to achieve consistent trophy-winning form. Khune emphasized that a club of Chiefs stature must keep one coach for a project spanning five to ten years without needing to rebuild every season. He stressed that the team's identity is rooted in winning silverware, and anything less falls short of historical standards.

Khune pointed out that the past three seasons have not met expectations due to the absence of trophies, but acknowledged recent signs of improvement. The 2024-25 campaign saw Chiefs finally end their trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup, their first silverware in a decade. Under co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Ben Khalil Youssef, who took over from Nasreddine Nabi early in the season, the team secured a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership, earning qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

This marked their return to the top eight after a three-season absence, a step forward that suggested gradual recovery. However, despite this progress, the club opted for another technical reset at the end of the campaign, parting ways with the coaching duo and leaving the head coach position vacant once again. This decision has frustrated supporters and former players alike, as it perpetuates the very cycle of instability that Khune criticised.

Khune insisted that progress must now be measured in silverware rather than structural improvement alone. He noted that while finishing in the top eight and qualifying for continental competition is encouraging, the club must set the tone for the next season by winning the MTN8 trophy. He called for a permanent figure in the coaching role to provide continuity and direction.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over who will fill the vacant hotseat. High-profile names such as Manqoba Mngqithi and Pitso Mosimane have previously been linked, along with other experienced tacticians. The challenge for Chiefs is clear: turn a season of progress into a foundation for sustained success or risk slipping back into another cycle of transition. The club must act decisively to hire a coach who can end the rebuilding era and bring back the glory days





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