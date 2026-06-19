Kaizer Chiefs Unveil Major Transfer Moves and New Coaching Appointment Ahead of Pre‑Season

Kaizer Chiefs have swapped defender Aden McCarthy for seasoned defender Thabo Moloisane, welcomed coach Fernando Da Cruz, and prepared for new signings as they target a strong finish next season and CAF competition.

Kaizer Chiefs have rolled out a trio of significant announcements that are likely to shape the club's trajectory for the 2025/26 campaign and beyond. The Soweto giants have swapped out the young defender Aden McCarthy, who has secured a move to Azerbaijan‑based Sabah FK, for the experienced reigning South African defender Thabo Moloisane.

Moloisane joined from Stellenbosch FC where he made 115 appearances across three seasons and featured prominently in the CAF Confederation Cup. The appointment is a calculated move to inject African continental experience into a side that anticipates returning to CAF competition next season. Chiefs officials describe the move as an investment that will bring depth and mentorship to a squad navigating the rigor of league challenges and continental commitments.

Early in the summer, the club also welcomed a new head coach, Fernando Da Cruz, a French‑Portuguese tactician who has previously served as Nasreddine Nabi's assistant in 2024. Da Cruz will bring a fresh philosophical approach as he takes the helm on 1 July, succeeding the former coaching trio of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

The change comes as the club prepares for pre‑season training next week following a 2025/26 season that ended in a third place finish in the Betway Premiership. As the official transfer window approaches, Chiefs fans are eager to learn whether key figures such as George Matlou and Gaston Sirino will remain with the club or if additional signings will be announced to bolster a squad that has shown resilience but also signals the need for strategic reinforcement.

The early signings also reflect a broader ambition to strengthen the defensive line after McCarthy's departure. Chiefs' board members pointed out that Moloisane's experience in African tournaments is particularly suited to the demands of the CAF Confederation Cup where tactical awareness and composure are prized. Their rationale of prioritising defensive solidity is evident in the strategic timing of the new acquisition.

The club's recruitment window will also be closely watched for emerging talents who might be picked up during the pre‑season window. Amidst the ongoing recruitment, the club's focus has expanded to encapsulate not only player recruitment but also the integration of a new coaching philosophy. The arrival of Da Cruz, whose coaching style emphasizes defensive organization, transition play, and technical proficiency, will be combined with the club's previous station of a strong midfield and attacking ethos.

The pre‑season camp will serve as a platform for new and existing members to cohesively implement a system that aspires to compete domestically and on the continental stage. The Kaizer Chiefs leadership remains openly optimistic: the club aims to harness the collective experience of its experienced signings and a new coaching direction that is cornered on tactical finesse.

The window is still open for potential future additions, though the club advises patience as the board evaluates the optimal build of personnel to maintain competitive standing in the Betway Premiership and beyond. As the official transfer window rolls around, fans anticipate further clarity regarding potential signings that will keep the club's ambition intact for the post‑2025/26 season.

Overall, the current series of announcements propel the club towards a rebuilt roster and a newly matured coaching direction, poised to tackle both domestic accolades and continental accolades in the coming season





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Kaizer Chiefs Football Transfers Coach Appointment CAF Competition Pre‑Season

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