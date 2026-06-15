Kaizer Chiefs stars banked millions after missing out on FIFA World Cup 2026

Several Kaizer Chiefs players have been rewarded for their role in South Africa's successful qualification campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The players will receive approximately R39 000 each for their involvement in the qualifiers.

How much Kaizer Chiefs stars banked after missing out on FIFA World Cup 2026 Millions dream of playing at a FIFA World Cup. These Kaizer Chiefs narrowly missed out, but they did not leave empty-handed.

However, several Kaizer Chiefs stars played a role in South Africa's successful qualification campaign. Thabiso Monyane, Mduduzi Shabalala, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Given Msimango will all receive FIFA compensation for their involvement in the qualifiers. According to FIFA, there will be approximately R39 000 paid to Amakhosi per player for each of the qualifiers in which they had a player in the match-day squad.

He featured in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 victory over Benin and was an unused substitute during South Africa's shock defeat to Rwanda. Msimango was named on the bench twice - against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June 2024 - thus resulting in a further Several Kaizer Chiefs players came even closer to securing a place at the World Cup. Amakhosi captain Brandon Petersen, Lebohang Maboe and Monyane were all included in Broos' preliminary 32-man squad before missing out on the final cut.

The trio joined Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena and Brooklyn Poggenpoel as the six players omitted from South Africa's final FIFA World Cup squad, leaving them heartbreakingly close to football's biggest stage





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Kaizer Chiefs FIFA World Cup 2026 South Africa Thabiso Monyane Brandon Petersen Lebohang Maboe

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