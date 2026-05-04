Kaizer Chiefs Shift Season Finale to Durban

Kaizer Chiefs’ Betway Premiership match against Chippa United on May 23rd has been moved from FNB Stadium to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The date and time remain unchanged.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced a change of venue for their upcoming Betway Premiership match against Chippa United , scheduled for May 23rd. The highly anticipated fixture will now take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban , rather than the traditional FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Despite the venue alteration, the match date and kick-off time remain unchanged, with the game still set to commence at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 23rd. This move signifies a growing relationship between Kaizer Chiefs and the Moses Mabhida Stadium, having already hosted three matches there this season across various competitions. The team’s experience in Durban has been a blend of results, but generally positive, with two victories and a single defeat – a preseason friendly loss decided on penalties.

The initial foray into Durban for Kaizer Chiefs this season occurred in July 2025 during the Toyota Cup, where they welcomed Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko. The match was characterized by enthusiastic home support, however, the game ended in a penalty shootout after a draw in regulation time. Unfortunately for the Glamour Boys, Kotoko emerged victorious with a 3–2 scoreline, denying Kaizer Chiefs the trophy on their home turf.

Moving into February 2026, the team returned to Moses Mabhida Stadium for a crucial CAF Confederation Cup group stage encounter against Zesco United. This time, Kaizer Chiefs displayed a more decisive performance, securing a 1–0 victory thanks to a goal from Pule Mmodi, providing a significant boost to their continental ambitions. Domestically, the Durban venue has also proven favorable. In March, they hosted Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership fixture, achieving a comfortable 2–0 win.

Wandile Duba opened the scoring in the first half, and Mfundo Vilakazi sealed the victory late in the game. Lebohang Maboe orchestrated play from midfield and was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match accolade for his commanding display. Now, Kaizer Chiefs are set to revisit Moses Mabhida Stadium for their match against Chippa United on May 23rd, adding another chapter to their developing Durban narrative.

The decision to relocate the match is likely influenced by the positive experiences and support received in Durban, as well as potentially logistical considerations. With the venue now officially confirmed, the focus for both teams will undoubtedly shift back to preparation and strategy as they gear up for the clash in Durban. The change of scenery could provide a fresh atmosphere for the players and potentially inspire a strong performance.

Beyond the footballing world, The South African reports on other news, including freelance writing opportunities, Nimrod Nkosi’s response to a leaked voice note, and lottery results. The Daily Lotto jackpot currently stands at an estimated R400 000, and a PowerBall 2nd Division winner has until July 18, 2026, to claim their R509 925 prize.

Additionally, the latest rankings for the Top 20 South African schools First XV rugby teams have been released following recent matches





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