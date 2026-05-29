Kaizer Chiefs legend William Shongwe expressed confidence that hiring a top‑class coach will enable the club to win the league next season. The club currently has no permanent manager, after parting ways with caretaker pair Ben Youssef and Kaze, and has identified candidates such as Manqoba Mngqithi and Pitso Mosimane amid a decade of coaching instability.

Kaizer Chiefs , one of South Africa's most storied football clubs, are standing at a crossroads as they seek to rebuild and prepare for the next Premier Soccer League season.

In a recent interview, the club's celebrated legend William Shongwe expressed a clear vision for the team's future, emphasising that a decisive and top‑class head coach will be the catalyst needed to secure a league title in the coming campaign. Shongwe's comments arrived at a time when the Chiefs are still without a permanent manager. Following the departure of their caretaker pair-Ben Youssef and Kaze- the club has conducted an extensive search for a new leader.

Despite the vacancy, senior figures and former players have repeatedly highlighted the importance of stability and expertise at the coaching level. William Shongwe, a former Chiefs stalwart and current club ambassador, noted that the club's recent reliance on assistants and temporary solutions has highlighted the gap a proven head coach can fill.

He praised the interim crew for maintaining a competitive edge, yet he believes that a seasoned and visionary manager will bring the tactical acumen and psychological edge required to win the privilege of top standings. The chief's current difficulties are rooted in a record of managerial turnover. Over the past decade, the Chiefs have cycled through ten head coaches, a rate that has hindered long‑term development and contributed to inconsistent performances across the league.

While the team has secured the Nedbank Cup once, their league exploits have proven frustrating, with distant finishes and the inability to negotiate a finale that is at par with rival giants. Observing the broader South African football scene, Shongwe compared the Chiefs' current situation with that of other successful outfits. He pointed out that clubs such as SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates have leveraged experienced coaches to maintain consistent success, particularly in continental competition.

In his view, the Chiefs now require a strategist who can cultivate a winning culture, integrate young prospects, and harness the squad's natural talent. Prominent coaching candidates have already emerged in the media's speculation. Former Chiefs assistant Manqoba Mngqithi, a former player with a credible coaching résumé, and country's most successful coach Pitso Mosimane, who has guided several top teams to multiple titles, have surfaced as front runners. Both possess the credentials that many believe would transform the Chiefs.

Shongwe openly expressed optimism toward the appointment of either individual, noting that their professional experience could help the club accomplish 'Champions League' standards at a national level. With the league's timing firmly set, Prince William Shongwe continues to urge unity and patience among the Chiefs' board and players. He commends the fact that the club's leadership has already started the process of evaluating potential candidates, which he regards as an essential first step toward securing a championship.

He pushed for a manager who can translate the historic passion of the club into consistent, trophy‑winning performances, asserting that a 'real coach' will not simply improve results but will also cultivate a proud legacy that resonates with supporters for years to come. The next few weeks will be captivating for Chiefs fanatics. The board's decision on a new head coach will shape not just the tactical approach but also the club's philosophy moving forward.

Shongwe's words serve as a reminder that while temporary measures might maintain basic structure, a significant leap requires a visionary leader capable of steering the club to the throne of South African football





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