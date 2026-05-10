Kaizer Chiefs secure third place in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season with 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United at New Peter Mokaba Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in the third place finish in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season after a 2-0 victory against Sekhukhune United. In the end, Mfundo Vilakazi scored the defining goal which saw Chiefs take all the points on offer.

Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammate Glody Lilepo during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Sekhukhune United FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Substitutes Tashreeq Morris and Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench to score the winning goals for Kaizer Chiefs as they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. The win guaranteed Amakhosi's third place finish this season as the team behind them in fourth place, which is AmaZulu, cannot catch them with two games before the end of the season. Amakhosi have 51 points and Usuthu have 44





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby Football Kaizer Chiefs Sekhukhune United Describing Goal Celebrations Third Place Finish Sports Season Football Match Showcasing Attacking Intent Goals After Benching Defensive Tactics Premiership Season News Statistics Third Place Finish Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger questions Themba Zwane selection after problematic performance in loss against AmakhosiAn ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker believes Mamelodi Sundowns cannot rely on Themba Zwane and highlights the impact player Nuno Santos had when he came on against Kaizer Chiefs.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs star opens up about mental battleKaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele says injuries and setbacks tested him mentally during a frustrating Betway Premiership campaign.

Read more »

Coach explains why Kaizer Chiefs must play more youngstersKaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge coach Vela Khumalo believes the club has enough talent to improve the first team.

Read more »

3 changes confirmed: Sekhukhune vs Kaizer Chiefs starting 11sSekhukhune United host Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Here are the confirmed starting line ups.

Read more »