Kaizer Chiefs Secure Signing of Experienced Winger After Successful Stints in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia

Kaizer Chiefs have officially signed a 27-year-old winger known for his pace and dribbling. The player returns to South Africa after two seasons abroad, having won titles in Tunisia and scored in the Saudi Pro League.

Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most iconic football clubs in South Africa, have officially announced the signing of a dynamic and highly rated winger who is expected to add significant depth and flair to their attacking options.

The Soweto giants have secured the services of a 27-year-old athlete who hails from KwaMhlanga in the Mpumalanga province. This strategic move marks a significant return to the domestic scene for the player, who has spent the last two seasons honing his skills and competing at a high level in both Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

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The club has expressed high hopes that the player's exceptional pace, agility, and renowned dribbling ability on either flank will revitalise their offensive strategies and provide a potent threat to opposing defences. The signing is seen as a statement of intent by the club management, aiming to bolster the squad's competitiveness in the upcoming domestic campaigns and continental tournaments. The player's journey to the top of the football pyramid has been nothing short of arduous and inspiring.

Career Path Through Local Clubs

Before establishing himself in the premier leagues of Africa and the Middle East, he moved up to the National First Division to join Platinum City Rovers, where he began to showcase his potential. His breakthrough moment in the Betway Premiership arrived in May 2022 when he signed a three-year contract with Sekhukhune United. He quickly adapted to the rigorous demands of the top-flight league, rapidly becoming a regular starter and a pivotal attacking figure for the team.

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During his two productive seasons at Sekhukhune, he made over fifty league appearances, consistently contributing with both goals and assists. His individual brilliance was recognised with several Player of the Match awards, and his stellar club performances served as a springboard for international recognition. In November 2023, he received his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana national team.

He was subsequently selected for the South African squad that won the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring crucial goals in international fixtures against teams such as Andorra and Congo. Following his success in South Africa, the player took his career to new heights in August 2024 by joining the Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis on a three-year deal. His impact was immediate and profound.

Success With Espérance de Tunis

He became the first South African player to win the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 title, marking a historic achievement for his countrymen in North African football. His debut season in Tunisia was remarkably successful, as he featured in more than thirty matches across all competitions, including the prestigious CAF Champions League. He played an integral role in helping Espérance secure a domestic treble, which consisted of the league title, the Tunisian Cup, and the Tunisian Super Cup.

Demonstrating his ability to adapt to different footballing cultures, he then moved to the Saudi Pro League in August 2025, joining Al-Hazem on a season-long loan. He quickly became an important part of the squad, making twenty-four appearances with sixteen starts. During his time in the Gulf region, he opened his scoring account with a memorable individual goal against Al-Taawoun, further proving his versatility and finishing ability on the international stage.

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New Chapter With Chiefs

This new chapter at Kaizer Chiefs represents the culmination of a rapid and impressive career trajectory.