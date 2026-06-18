Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of 27‑year‑old defender Thabo Moloisane from Stellenbosch, highlighting his CAF Confederation Cup experience and two national team call‑ups as key assets for the club's upcoming domestic and continental campaigns.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the recruitment of South African international defender Th Thabo Moloisane , marking their first signing of the new campaign just a day after the club unveiled Fernando Da Cruz as head coach.

The 27‑year‑old centre‑back arrives from Stellenbosch FC, where he accumulated 115 caps across three seasons in the Premier Soccer League. Born and raised in the Meadowlands area of Soweto, Moloisane's development through the local youth structures earned him two call‑ups to the Bafana Bafana senior squad during his tenure in the Western Cape, underscoring his reputation as a reliable and physically imposing defender.

In a statement released on Thursday, Chiefs executives highlighted the strategic value of Moloisane's experience for the club's upcoming ambitions, 39 which now include a return to continental competition. The former Stellenbosch stalwart has featured regularly in the CAF Confederation Cup, gaining exposure to the rigours of African club football and demonstrating an ability to adapt to varied tactical challenges.

Chiefs' sporting director explained that Moloisane's continental pedigree will be pivotal as Amakhosi aim to strengthen the back line and achieve stability in defence while navigating the demands of both domestic and CAF fixtures. His free‑agent status also provides the club with a financially prudent option to bolster the squad without incurring a transfer fee. The addition of Moloisane aligns with Da Cruz's vision of constructing a balanced, resilient side capable of competing on multiple fronts.

The new coach, who signed a two‑year contract with an option for an additional season, is expected to integrate the defender into a system that emphasizes organized defending, ball progression from the back, and aerial dominance in set‑piece situations. Supporters have expressed optimism that the Soweto‑born player will bring leadership qualities and a winning mentality that can inspire younger members of the squad.

As the team prepares for pre‑season training, anticipation builds around how Moloisane's experience in the Confederation Cup will translate into performances that help Kaizer Chiefs secure silverware and re‑establish themselves as a dominant force in South African and African football. The club's official communication reiterated that the signing is part of a broader recruitment strategy aimed at reinforcing key areas of the roster while maintaining financial sustainability.

By securing a defender of Moloisane's calibre on a free transfer, Chiefs demonstrate a commitment to strategic squad building, leveraging both domestic talent and continental experience. The move has been welcomed by fans and analysts alike, who view it as a signal that the new coaching regime is actively shaping a competitive squad capable of challenging for titles and representing South Africa with distinction in CAF tournaments.

Overall, the acquisition of Thabo Moloisane signals a proactive approach by Kaizer Chiefs to address defensive vulnerabilities, add depth to the squad, and inject proven African competition experience into the team's core. As the season approaches, the defender's integration into Da Cruz's tactical setup will be closely monitored, with expectations that his presence will contribute to a more robust defensive line, better match management in high‑stakes encounters, and an elevated overall team performance





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