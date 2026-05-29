Kaizer Chiefs Plan Major Squad Reset Ahead of New Season

Kaizer Chiefs aim to overhaul their roster, with up to ten first‑team players facing departure as the club rebuilds after a promising 2025‑26 finish, while scouting young talent from the Americas and eyeing lessons from the Champions League final.

Kaizer Chiefs are determined to capitalize on the promising finish to their 2025-26 season by embarking on a substantial squad overhaul. Club officials have signaled that up to ten first‑team members could be on their way out as part of a broader rebuilding strategy that has already seen the departure of co‑coaches Youssef and Kaze.

Among the players whose futures are uncertain are Ashley du Preez, Khanyisa Mayo, George Matlou, Fiacre Ntwari, Gaston Sirino, Etiosa Ighodaro, Happy Mashiane, Samkelo Zwane, Paseka Mako and Tashreeq Morris. The club's hierarchy explained that contract expiries, under‑whelming performances over the past campaign and the need to free up wage space will drive the decision‑making process.

"Most of the names I mentioned are approaching the end of their contracts, while others simply haven't met the standards we expect," a senior spokesperson said. "We anticipate a major clear‑out before we start looking at new signings. " The upcoming transfer window will see Chiefs focusing on both retaining a core of promising talent and injecting fresh quality into key areas of the squad.

Young defenders Olwethu Makhanya and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, currently plying their trade in the United States' Major League Soccer, have already been placed on the club's shortlist for reinforcements on the left side of the backline. Their inclusion signals a shift towards a more athletic, possession‑oriented defensive unit.

Additionally, a versatile left‑winger who recently sparked speculation by wearing a green away jersey associated with the national Bafana Bafana team on Instagram has been identified as a potential covert supporter of the national side, further adding intrigue to his possible signing. The coaching staff is also keeping an eye on emerging talent from the Americas, hoping to blend experience with youthful dynamism.

Off the pitch, the club's attention is also drawn to the forthcoming Champions League final, where Arsenal will face defending champions Paris Saint‑Germain on 30 May at 18:00 South African time. While the match does not involve Chiefs directly, the team's management acknowledges that the performance of Arsenal's midfield maestro, Lewis‑Skelly, will set a benchmark for the type of high‑intensity, tactical football they aspire to emulate.

Chief executive statements underscore the importance of learning from elite European competition as they chart the next phase of the club's evolution. In summary, Kaizer Chiefs are positioning themselves for a significant roster reset, aiming to retain a blend of home‑grown prospects and international prospects while discarding players who have not fulfilled contractual expectations. This ambitious approach reflects the club's long‑term vision of returning to the summit of South African football and competing more consistently on the continental stage





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