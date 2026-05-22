Kaizer Chiefs' Midfielder Phago Molefe Closer to First-Team Debut

The highly-rated midfielder, who is known as 'Spanish Guitar' for his calmness and attacking qualities, is increasingly poised for his long-awaited first-team debut with Kaizer Chiefs. He is expected to wear the senior team colors in their clash against Chippa United, which has sparked excitement among supporters and leadership.

The Kaizer Chiefs reserve team midfielder, Phago Molefe , has been spotted traveling with the first team to Durban ahead of Saturday's Betway Premiership clash against Chippa United .

The 21-year-old's situation had attracted attention after being linked to Sekhukhune United, who were interested in offering him a route into PSL football. With concerns about talent loss, his inclusion in the squad seems increasingly poised for his long-awaited first-team debut. During Kaizer Chiefs' DDC title in 2024, he played a major role in the success and won the club's U19 Player of the Season award in 2023





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Phago Molefe Kaizer Chiefs Chippa United Betway Premiership Durban First-Team Debut Spanish Guitar Krugersdorp Moses Mabhida Stadium Sekhukhune United DDC Transfer Rumors Talents Lost

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