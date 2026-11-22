Kaizer Chiefs equal the Diski Challenge record with a 10th straight victory over Stellenbosch. Details on Neo Bohloko's impact and league standings.

Kaizer Chiefs have officially matched the DStv Diski Challenge record for consecutive league victories by securing their tenth straight win. The team achieved this historic milestone on Sunday by defeating Stellenbosch FC with a final score of 2-1 at Seshego Stadium. This victory places them equal with SuperSport United, who previously held the record for the most consecutive wins in the competition. The Amakhosi squad demonstrated remarkable resilience, overturning an early deficit to maintain their perfect start to the current campaign.

Match Details And Bohloko Performance

Neo Bohloko was the decisive figure in the contest, netting two goals to secure the three points for the Johannesburg-based club. The striker continues his incredible scoring form, having now found the back of the net eleven times in just nine matches played this season. His performance was crucial in a match that proved far more challenging than expected against a determined Stellenbosch side. Entering the fixture as heavy favorites, Chiefs had to withstand significant pressure from their opponents before breaking through. The victory not only extends their winning streak but also cements their status as the team to beat in the current league table.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs Beat Sundowns 2-1 in Extra Time to Reach Carling Knockout Final

Historical Context And Record Equality

The current winning streak of ten games equals the record previously set by SuperSport United during the 2021/22 season. Chiefs had previously dropped points last season with a loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on matchday 29, but they responded in the final game by thrashing Chippa United 11-0. This previous season finale showcased their attacking potential before carrying that momentum into the 2026/27 campaign. By stringing together nine wins to start the new season, the team had already equaled the historical benchmark. The win against Stellenbosch pushed them past that threshold and into record-breaking territory. This consistency has made them clear favorites for the upcoming title race.

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Rival Results And League Standings

Other key matches in the league provided different narratives for the competing clubs in the tournament. Durban City put up a fierce challenge against the reigning champions, Orlando Pirates, in a tense encounter on Saturday. Mawande Chiliza opened the scoring for Durban City with a powerful header in the 18th minute, giving the KZN club an early advantage. Pirates responded with a goal from Khumoetsile Van Schalkwyk in the 31st minute to level the score. The match took a dramatic turn in the 79th minute when Chiliza inadvertently scored an own goal, allowing Pirates to complete the comeback. Despite the loss, Durban City displayed immense character and fighting spirit throughout the ninety minutes.

Sundowns Streak And Other Results

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their own dominant run with a fourth consecutive victory, defeating Golden Arrows on Saturday morning. The Brazilians established control almost immediately when Benett Mokoena scored just 21 seconds into the match. This goal stands as the quickest in Diski Challenge history, achieved through a delightful chip. Sundowns extended their lead in the 16th minute when Khulekani Nxumalo rounded off a superb passing move inside the box. Their early dominance allowed them to assert control over the game and secure the points comfortably. In other results, Sekhukhune United defeated Kruger United with a scoreline of 4-1. These combined results highlight the competitive nature of the league while Chiefs maintain their historical pace.