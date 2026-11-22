Kaizer Chiefs equal the SuperSport United record with a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC, driven by Neo Bohloko's brace in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Amakhosi have equaled the all-time winning streak record in the DStv Diski Challenge, marking their tenth consecutive league victory. This milestone was achieved on Sunday when the South African club defeated Stellenbosch FC by a score of 2-1 at Seshego Stadium. The win matches the previous record set by SuperSport United, establishing Kaizer Chiefs as the current dominant force in the competition.

Bohloko's Brace Secures Historic Milestone

Neo Bohloko was the decisive figure for Amakhosi, netting twice to overturn a deficit and secure maximum points. The striker's form has been exceptional this season, as he has now accumulated 11 goals across just nine matches played. His performance was the critical factor in breaking Stellenbosch's resistance and maintaining the club's perfect run in the current campaign.

Also read Live score: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs

The victory extends a remarkable sequence that began after Kaizer Chiefs dropped points in the previous season. Last season, Amakhosi suffered a single defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on matchday 29. They concluded that campaign with an emphatic 11-0 thrashing of Chippa United. Since that loss, the team has not lost a single match, demonstrating sustained consistency and high-level performance under pressure.

Chiefs Rival SuperSport United's Historical Record

SuperSport United previously held the record for the most consecutive wins in the league's history. That benchmark was established during the 2021/22 season, a period of dominance that has now been matched by Amakhosi. The parallel between the two clubs highlights a shift in the competitive landscape of the DStv Diski Challenge. With nine prior wins in the 2026/27 season, Chiefs entered this fixture as heavy favorites to continue their upward trajectory.

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Amakhosi have secured victories against the league's most formidable rivals to reach this status. Their recent win list includes triumphs over Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Adding Stellenbosch FC to that list reinforces their status as the clear frontrunners for the title. The team's ability to overcome opposition challenges suggests they are well-positioned to claim the championship trophy.

Orlando Pirates Edge Durban City in Thriller

Elsewhere in the competition, Orlando Pirates secured a narrow victory against Durban City in a tense contest. Durban City took the lead in the 18th minute through a powerful header from Mawande Chiliza. Pirates responded quickly, with Khumoetsile Van Schalkwyk equalizing from close range at the 31-minute mark. The match remained finely balanced until the final stages.

Durban City surrendered their lead in the 79th minute due to a defensive error. Chiliza attempted to divert a cross but inadvertently directed the ball into his own net. Despite the loss, the KZN club displayed significant fighting spirit. Their performance pushed the reigning champions to their limits, showcasing their resilience on the pitch.

Sundowns Set Fastest Goal Record Against Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their own winning streak with a fourth consecutive victory. They defeated Golden Arrows with a performance characterized by early dominance. Benett Mokoena opened the scoring just 21 seconds into the match. This rapid strike stands as the quickest goal in the history of the Diski Challenge.

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Sundowns extended their lead shortly after, with Khulekani Nxumalo scoring the second goal in the 16th minute. His finish resulted from a coordinated passing move inside the box. This result solidifies their position in the upper echelons of the league standings. In another match, Sekhukhune United defeated Kruger United with a score of 4-1, further shaping the competition's narrative.