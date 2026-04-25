Kaizer Chiefs Legend Predicts Derby Win for Amakhosi Despite Backing Pirates for League Title

Kaizer Chiefs legend Frank Makua believes his former team will defeat Orlando Pirates in the upcoming Soweto derby, despite acknowledging Pirates' strong performance and deservingness of the league title. The match is set to be a crucial encounter in the South African football calendar.

The highly anticipated Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is set to take place this Sunday at the FNB Stadium, and the pre-match analysis is already heating up.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Frank Makua has offered a somewhat paradoxical prediction, expressing his support for Orlando Pirates to ultimately win the league title but simultaneously forecasting a victory for his former team, Amakhosi, in the derby itself. This stems from a belief that Chiefs, despite their current standing, will rise to the occasion and disrupt Pirates’ title aspirations on the day.

Makua acknowledges the significant improvement in Pirates’ form throughout the season, praising their consistency and growing team cohesion under coach Abdeslam Ouadddou. He believes they are deserving champions, particularly given the quality of their squad.

However, he anticipates a spirited performance from Kaizer Chiefs, fueled by the immense pressure and emotional weight of the derby. He emphasizes the importance of the match extending beyond the players themselves, highlighting the role of the supporters and their families who will be passionately invested in the outcome. The atmosphere, he notes, is unique, and the players must deliver a performance worthy of the occasion. Makua’s assessment is rooted in observing the evolution of both teams.

He recalls the 3-0 defeat Amakhosi suffered in the first round of the Soweto derby earlier this year, but believes they have demonstrably improved since then. He points to a noticeable uplift in team spirit and a stronger understanding between players as key indicators of their potential for a better showing. He specifically notes that Pirates started the season somewhat slowly, facing initial criticism of their coach’s methods, but have since found their rhythm and confidence.

This transformation, he argues, is a testament to the coach’s ability to instill a clear philosophy and build trust within the squad. Despite his belief in Pirates’ overall quality and deservingness of the league title, Makua remains convinced that Chiefs will summon a performance capable of securing a derby victory. This prediction, he admits, is somewhat ‘unfortunate’ given his preference for Pirates to lift the trophy, but he feels it is a realistic assessment of the competitive dynamics at play.

The derby is known for its unpredictable nature, and the historical rivalry often transcends form and standings. Adding to the pre-match discourse, fellow Kaizer Chiefs legend George Maluleka has echoed the sentiment that the Soweto derby is an emotionally charged and massive occasion. He believes Amakhosi are capable of responding positively to their previous defeat against Pirates, suggesting that the team will be motivated to redeem themselves and deliver a strong performance for their fans.

The upcoming clash is not just a battle for bragging rights; it carries significant implications for the league title race. While Pirates currently hold a strong position, a Chiefs victory would undoubtedly inject a new level of excitement and uncertainty into the final stages of the season. Beyond the footballing world, other news stories are also making headlines in South Africa.

Bokomo ProNutro is facing consumer backlash over a recipe change and has pledged to make adjustments, though many consumers remain skeptical. Furthermore, a revised isiXhosa Bible has been printed, marking a significant milestone for one of the country’s most widely read African-language texts. The focus, however, remains firmly on the Soweto derby, with fans eagerly anticipating a thrilling encounter between these two iconic South African clubs.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 on Sunday, and expected starting line-ups are already being discussed and debated by pundits and supporters alike





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