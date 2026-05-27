Kaizer Chiefs Legend Backs Club's Decision to Part Ways with Co-Coaches

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande has expressed his support for the club's decision to part ways with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, despite their impressive third-place finish in the league.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande says the club made the right call by parting ways with co-coaches, despite the duo guiding them to a third-place finish in the league.

The duo, consisting of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, took over early in the season after the club sent the previous coaches packing. They guided the Glamour Boys to third place in the Betway Premiership table with 54 points, Amakhosi's best-points tally since the 2019/20 campaign. Chiefs also moved from ninth place last year to a Confed Cup place this time.

Katsande, who won the league with Amakhosi in 2013 and 2015, believes that football is a business, and certain decisions must be made. He feels that the club is ambitious and needs a coach who can control the dressing room and bring a winning mentality. He mentions Pitso Mosimane as a possible replacement, citing his experience as a serial winner.

Katsande is confident that the new coach will be able to hit the ground running and make the necessary adjustments to bring success to the team





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Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande Cedric Kaze Khalil Ben Youssef Pitso Mosimane

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