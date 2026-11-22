Kaizer Chiefs defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 after extra time at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, with Pule Mmodi and Elias Mokwana scoring. They will face Orlando Pirates in the final on December 12.

Kaizer Chiefs produced two quality goals in extra time to stun Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 and reach the Carling Knockout Cup final against Orlando Pirates. The victory came at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Elias Mokwana, who came off the bench, played a role in both strikes. Pule Mmodi broke the deadlock three minutes into extra time. Mokwana added the second in added time of the first half of the extra period. Mothobi Mvala pulled back a consolation goal for Downs in the dying seconds.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs Beat Sundowns 2-1 in Extra Time to Reach Carling Knockout Final

Fernando da Cruz Relieved After Semifinal Victory

The action-packed semifinal was fast-paced despite water breaks in 31°C heat. It was exciting and superbly contested through its 120 minutes. A place in a cup final will bring welcome relief to under-pressure Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz. It adds scrutiny on Downs counterpart Miguel Cardoso, who has suffered notable setbacks recently.

Amakhosi meet Orlando Pirates in a dream Soweto derby final at Cape Town Stadium on December 12. Pirates were 2-0 winners against Stellenbosch FC in Saturday's semifinal in Durban. Chiefs can look forward to an opportunity to end their trophy drought. An even, end-to-end first half entertained the sold-out crowd with everything but a goal.

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Downs came out on the front foot and created half-chances, including Cassius Mailula's close-range shot blocked by Rushwin Dortley. Chiefs fought back with three good opportunities, two from beating offside. Dillan Solomons's pass found the run on the right of Lebohang Maboe, who under the challenge of Malibonqwe Khoza could not get the power to beat Ronwen Williams.

Amakhosi had a better chance when Mfundo Vilakazi passed Wandile Duba through on the left, who attempted to shape a finish past Williams but steered it to the right of goal. On-fire Vilakazi's stunning turn and excellently directed pass from midfield put Duba through again on the left, with Williams up to the save. Downs then edged play again, first with dangerous right-back Thabang Matuludi up for a cross by Sheldon van Wyk but heading wide.

Then Marcelo Allende fed Lebo Mothiba through on the right to force a stop off Brandon Petersen's outstretched leg. Chiefs hit back at the end of the half, Vilakazi's blistering run down the right ending with the 21-year-old hitting his shot wide. Both teams came out probing after the break. Arthur Sales came closest for Downs, just off target from range.

Second Half Heat Leads to Physical Contest

Mailula was free on the left, curled in a low bouncing cross and Mothiba at the far post connected, the ball kept out by Petersen and his post. For Chiefs, Duba burst into the box on the right and hit wide. At the other end Van Wyk ran into the box on the left and forced a stop from Petersen. Chiefs' keeper had to make an even better reflex stop with his right foot from Allende moments later.

Another run through the box by Vilakazi ended with a shot crucially blocked by Khoza. Downs edged the second-half chances, as inside the last 20 minutes substitute Iqraam Rayners' effort was inches wide. The heat and ardours of a physical contest saw the final minutes of normal time degenerate into a slug-fest, as Sundowns substitute Tashreeq Matthews' effort on a breakaway in added time was desperately blocked by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

It took three minutes into extra time for Chiefs to produce a goal that on balance of their earlier efforts was deserved and came from their best attack of the afternoon from deep in their half. Vilakazi advanced and fed Mokwana, on for Duba in the 71st, just inside the box. The Bafana Bafana international controlled and audaciously back-heeled for Mmodi to smack past Williams.

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A minute into optional time of the first half of extra time, on another Chiefs counterattack, this time from a Downs corner, Mokwana collected, steamed past Siyanda Ndlovu in midfield and cantered through to slip a finish past Williams. Mvala headed a quality finish to a deep cross, but it came six minutes into added time so could make no difference to the result.

Defensive Performances Highlight Key Player Standouts

The victory highlighted several positives for Fernando da Cruz's team while exposing weaknesses in Miguel Cardoso's Sundowns side. Rushwin Dortley and Thabo Moloisane were outstanding at the back, ensuring Sundowns struggled to create clear-cut scoring opportunities. Paseka Mako also held his own at left-back, contributing to a disciplined defensive performance that frustrated the Brazilians. Dortley, who spent 18 months on the sidelines, returned last month and has wasted little time demonstrating his quality.

His composure, positioning and ability to deal with pressure make him an important player for Amakhosi. With Khuliso Mudau injured, Thabang Matuludi was brought in as his replacement.

However, he endured a difficult afternoon against Chiefs. The defender looked uncomfortable and made several mistakes that put his team under pressure. Sundowns are usually dangerous down the right flank, but against Chiefs, they struggled to make an impact in that area. Even the introduction of Siyanda Ndlovu in the second half did little to change matters.

Mfundo Vilakazi Shines in Midfield Role

Sundowns struggled to contain young Chiefs midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi, who looked comfortable taking on opponents and creating opportunities for his teammates. Vilakazi produced some sublime passes, particularly for Wandile Duba, who unfortunately failed to convert his chances. His confidence, technical ability and vision make him an exciting prospect for Amakhosi. If he continues developing at this rate, he could become an important figure in the club's future.

Chiefs ultimately won the game through their impact off the bench, with Langelihle Phili and Elias Mokwana making important contributions in extra time. Da Cruz has options in attack, with pace and directness available when his team needs a different approach. For all their attacking quality, Sundowns struggled to deal with Chiefs' long balls played in behind their defensive line.

Amakhosi repeatedly found opportunities to exploit the space behind the Brazilians' defenders, exposing a weakness that Cardoso will need to address. The defeat is another setback for Sundowns in an important cup competition, and pressure will inevitably mount on the Portuguese coach.