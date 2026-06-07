Kaizer Chiefs Fans Troll Bafana Bafana After Club Snub; Show Support for Mexico

Kaizer Chiefs fans are trolling Bafana Bafana's social media after only Bradley Cross was selected for the World Cup squad. They express support for Mexico and disdain for rival club players. Cross remains focused on his game.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have taken their club loyalty to a new level by unleashing a torrent of social media trolling aimed at Bafana Bafana , the South African national team.

The cause of this fan fury is the recent announcement of the FIFA World Cup squad, which includes only one Amakhosi player: Bradley Cross. This perceived snub has ignited a passionate response from Chiefs fans, who have flooded Bafana Bafana's official pages with comments expressing their displeasure and even declaring their support for Mexico, South Africa's opening match opponent. The banter has been relentless.

Fans have singled out players from rival clubs like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, demanding that administrators post only pictures of their beloved Bradley Cross. One typical comment read: "All the players in those pictures don't mean f*k*l to me..where's my Bradley Cross? Where is KAIZER CHIEFS' Mlunguuuuuuuuuuu? … He's the only player who matters in that squad.

" This level of tribalism reflects the intense club rivalries in South African football, where national team allegiance often takes a backseat to club pride. Meanwhile, the focus of all this attention, Bradley Cross, has remained remarkably composed. Speaking at a press conference last month, he distanced himself from the online noise.

"I don't really focus too much on social media," Cross stated. "I would rather stick towards myself and what I can control. Like I said before, I just work hard, put my head down and look ahead.

" His mature response contrasts sharply with the fervor of the fans, highlighting the divide between player professionalism and supporter passion. Kaizer Chiefs fans have stood on business by showing their support to Mexico, who will face off against Bafana in the FIFA World Cup's opening match this Thursday. The irony is not lost on observers: supporters of a South African club backing a foreign team against their own national side.

Yet, for many Amakhosi faithful, the protest is about respect and recognition. They believe that their team deserves more representation in the national setup, and this is their way of making a statement. The saga raises questions about national unity versus club loyalty in South African football. While Bafana Bafana prepares for the World Cup, the fan base appears fractured, with Chiefs supporters prioritizing club identity over national pride.

As the tournament unfolds, it remains to be seen whether this trolling will escalate or fizzle out, but for now, Bradley Cross remains the lone Amakhosi flag-bearer, both on the pitch and in the hearts of his devoted fans





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Kaizer Chiefs Bafana Bafana Bradley Cross World Cup Fan Rivalry

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