Kaizer Chiefs Face Major Squad Rebuild with Several Senior Players Departing

Kaizer Chiefs are poised for a significant squad overhaul ahead of the new season, with numerous senior players facing uncertain futures as the club aims to strengthen its roster for upcoming competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for a major squad overhaul ahead of the new season as the club looks to strengthen its roster with quality additions.

The club is yet to announce a permanent replacement for the coaching position, with names such as Manqobe Mngqithi and Pitso Mosimane among the leading candidates linked with the vacancy. Several players are also expected to leave Naturena during the upcoming transfer window. Reports suggest that midfielder Glody Lilepo has already exited the club after posting a cryptic message on social media that fueled speculation about his future. Another player facing an uncertain future is winger Pule Mmodi.

The speedy 33-year-old is set to become a free agent next month when his contract expires. An insider stated that the club is still evaluating decisions regarding Mmodi and other players, with factors such as contract status and past performance influencing the final choices. A second source indicated that more departures could follow, with players such as Gaston Sirino, Fiacre Ntwari, George Matlou, Mmodi, and Lilepo all facing uncertain futures.

Most of these players are nearing the end of their contracts or have not impressed during the previous season, which will play a major role in determining who stays and who leaves. The source added that a massive clear-out is expected before the club begins bringing in new recruits. Kaizer Chiefs finished third in the Betway Premiership and will compete in next season's MTN8 as well as the CAF Confederation Cup, necessitating a refreshed and competitive squad for multiple tournaments





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Kaizer Chiefs Squad Rebuild Player Transfers Pitso Mosimane Manqobe Mngqithi Glody Lilepo Pule Mmodi Gaston Sirino

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