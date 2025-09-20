Kaizer Chiefs Face Kabuscorp in CAF Confederation Cup Amidst Coaching Uncertainty

Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match against Kabuscorp in Luanda, while also addressing the ongoing discussions about head coach Nasreddine Nabi's departure. The team aims to build on their past success against Angolan teams and reach the milestone of 100 goals in CAF competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to clash with Kabuscorp , the Angolan Cup champions, in a preliminary round first-leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup in Luanda on Saturday. This marks Kaizer Chiefs ' seventh encounter against Angolan opposition in African club competitions, a history that stretches back to the 2001 CAF Cup Winners' Cup final.

The team has a mixed record, but they hold positive memories of Luanda, where they secured a 1-1 draw against Inter Club in the first leg of the 2001 CAF Cup Winners' Cup final, ultimately winning the second leg 1-0 in Johannesburg. Adding to their favorable Angolan track record, Kaizer Chiefs also triumphed over Primero de Agosto in a 2020/21 CAF Champions League first-round second-leg game, with Leonardo Castro's goal in the 41st minute securing a 1-0 aggregate win. Furthermore, they managed a 0-0 draw against Petro Atletico in the group stages on March 16, 2021, a match that contributed to Kaizer Chiefs progressing from Group C alongside Wydad AC from Morocco. Interestingly, the Amakhosi have maintained a clean sheet in their last five continental matches against Angolan teams, showcasing their defensive solidity. This upcoming match is particularly significant as Kaizer Chiefs seek to reach a milestone. \The Glamour Boys, as they are known, have amassed 97 goals in CAF competitions and are eager to reach the century mark. This Confederation Cup appearance is their first since the 2018/19 season, highlighting their renewed focus on continental glory. However, the team faces a degree of uncertainty off the field. News reports suggest Nasreddine Nabi, the head coach, is in discussions with the club about his future. Kaizer Chiefs issued a statement indicating that the head coach is currently not with the team. The statement further emphasized that discussions between the club and the coach are ongoing and that the matter is being handled internally. The club is prioritizing stability and continuity for the players and supporters during this period. As it's an internal matter, no additional information will be released, according to the club. This situation adds another layer of complexity to the upcoming match against Kabuscorp. \Meanwhile, other noteworthy events are also unfolding. The 2025 Currie Cup final is scheduled to be an exciting showdown between the Lions and Griquas at Ellis Park on Saturday. In the broader news, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of 374 VW Amarok vehicles in South Africa due to a brake safety risk, urging owners to visit dealerships for inspection and free repairs. Adding some entertainment news, Adele is reportedly in serious discussions to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Taylor Swift is set to return to cinemas in October with a film titled 'Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl', which has fans buzzing with anticipation. Amidst all the on-field preparations for the upcoming match, Kaizer Chiefs are also navigating Nasreddine Nabi's departure, with reports indicating they are exploring options. They are considering one European coach and also have two others who have expressed interest in the coaching role. The situation at the club remains dynamic, with the team focused on both their continental ambitions and the crucial decisions surrounding the coaching staff





