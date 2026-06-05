Kaizer Chiefs eye Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini ahead of contract expiry

Kaizer Chiefs are monitoring a possible move for Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini as his contract expires, while the player remains committed to earning regular playing time at Pirates despite interest from the Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly circling Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini as a potential addition to their squad. The 30‑year‑old playmaker has seen limited minutes under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and is expected to leave the Pirates when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Sources close to the club say that Chiefs have been monitoring Dlamini's situation closely, aware that he remains contractually bound to the Pirates but open to a move if the right opportunity arises. The interest appears to be genuine rather than speculative, with the Chiefs hierarchy keeping a watchful eye on any developments that could enable them to secure the midfielder without a protracted negotiation process.

While no formal offer has been disclosed, the club's scouting network has identified Dlamini as a player who could add creativity and depth to their midfield options, especially after a busy summer in which they bolstered the roster with a number of free‑transfer signings. Dlamini himself has reportedly been pragmatic about the rumors surrounding his future.

According to the same source, the player knows about the interest from Chiefs and his family, including his father who is a staunch supporter of the Amakhosi, has been following the story closely. Despite the external attention, Dlamini has reiterated his commitment to the Pirates for the upcoming season, emphasizing that his primary goal is to earn regular playing time.

He expressed frustration over the previous campaign, which was hampered by injuries and a lack of consistent minutes, and indicated that he will wait for a clear pathway to the first team, regardless of whether it comes at the Pirates or elsewhere. The midfielder's agent is said to be in discussions with both clubs, ensuring that any potential move would be in the best interest of the player's career and personal aspirations.

The transfer window continues to see movement between the two traditional South African powerhouses. Earlier this season Chiefs secured the services of former Pirates stars Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako on free transfers after the Buccaneers released them at the close of the 2024/25 season. Those acquisitions have already begun to shape the Chiefs' tactical setup, and the addition of Dlamini could further strengthen their creative options in midfield.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have yet to announce any new signings following the departures of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, leaving a clear need for reinforcement in several areas. The ongoing speculation surrounding Dlamini underscores the fluid nature of player movements in the league and highlights the strategic planning undertaken by both clubs as they aim to build competitive squads for the forthcoming campaign





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Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates Kabelo Dlamini Transfer Rumors South African Football

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