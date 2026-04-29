Kaizer Chiefs Eye 50-Point Milestone in Tough Clash Against Draw Kings Siwelele

Kaizer Chiefs aim to reach 50 points for the first time since 2019/20 as they face Siwelele, a team known for their ability to secure draws. With key players at risk of suspension, Chiefs must balance their lineup ahead of a crucial match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs are aiming to reach the 50-point milestone in the Betway Premiership for the first time since the 2019/20 season when they face Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Wednesday at 7:30 PM.

The team, currently sitting three points shy of the 50-point mark, last achieved this feat under coach Ernst Middendorp five seasons ago, narrowly missing out on the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs enter the match with high morale, having secured five wins and two draws in their last seven games, including recent fixtures against Polokwane City and their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

However, they face a tough challenge against Siwelele, who have earned a reputation as draw specialists with 11 draws this season. Chiefs goalkeeper Aden McCarthy has warned his teammates against underestimating Siwelele, pointing out their ability to hold title contenders like Pirates to a draw. Siwelele, who have managed just one win in their last five matches, will be a formidable opponent, and McCarthy emphasized the need for focus and respect for their capabilities.

We expect a tough game, he said, acknowledging Siwelele’s resilience. Meanwhile, Chiefs have five players—Flavio Silva, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Nkosingiphile Mthethwa—on three yellow cards, meaning they are one booking away from suspension. With a crucial away match against Mamelodi Sundowns looming next Wednesday, the coaching staff may opt to rest some of these players to avoid suspensions.

Two weeks ago, co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze left Ndlovu out of the lineup against Polokwane City to prevent him from missing the high-stakes Soweto derby against Pirates. Ndlovu avoided a booking in that match, but he remains at risk of suspension if he picks up another yellow card. The decision on whether to risk these players against Siwelele will be critical, as Chiefs look to balance their immediate goals with long-term ambitions in the league





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