Kaizer Chiefs meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout semi-final on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld, with Mandla Masango backing Chiefs to win by one goal and Wandile Duba in red-hot cup form.

Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout semi-final on Sunday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld. The other semi-final sees Orlando Pirates play Stellenbosch FC in Durban on Saturday.

Mandla Masango Backs Kaizer Chiefs

The final is scheduled for 12 December in Cape Town. Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Mandla Masango has backed Amakhosi to stun favourites Mamelodi Sundowns. He said Chiefs can win if they abandon a low block and press the Tshwane giants high up the pitch. Masango told IOL Sport that Chiefs have delivered in big games of this caliber before.

Also read Cardoso defends Sundowns trophy record before Carling Knockout semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs

Sundowns build up from the back and can be vulnerable when they open up. Masango wants Chiefs midfielders and forwards to force high turnovers and exploit space behind Sundowns central defenders. He said Sundowns are so comfortable on the ball that they sometimes risk it too much. He added that Chiefs must be alert with their high pressing.

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Masango said Sundowns full backs are strong but their two centre backs can be slow. He believes Chiefs can profit if they play behind them. He also echoed coach Fernando Da Cruz's recent call for greater consistency from Chiefs young attackers. He said when you do not have the ball you cannot stand in one position.

Kaizer Chiefs Eager To Win Trophy

Kaizer Chiefs finished last season without silverware and are eager to change that. They already missed out on the MTN8, so the Carling Knockout is another chance for Da Cruz to win a trophy. Chiefs are two wins away from lifting the cup and giving their supporters something to celebrate. The last time the two sides met in a domestic semi-final was in the Nedbank Cup at Loftus Versfeld two seasons ago.

Chiefs upset Sundowns and went on to lift the trophy, with striker Wandile Duba playing a starring role. The last time they met in a cup competition, Chiefs won 2-1 in 2025. Duba enters Sunday's clash in red hot cup form. He has already scored four goals in this competition.

Wandile Duba Scores Four Goals

That includes a hat trick in the 3-0 opening round victory over TS Galaxy. He also scored the equaliser in the 2-1 quarter final win against Siwelele. Masango admitted Sunday's clash in Pretoria could swing either way. He still backed his former club to edge Masandawana by a single goal and book their ticket to the final.

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He said that in previous games of this caliber, Chiefs have always come out on top, including when they beat Sundowns in the semis. Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is expected to start after recovering from injury last month. At right-back, Reeve Frosler is likely to occupy the position. With Miguel Inacio unavailable, Da Cruz could revert to a back three, with Zitha Kwinika returning to the starting XI.

Kaizer Chiefs Expected Starting Lineup

Thabo Moloisane and Rushwin Dortley are expected to partner Kwinika in central defence. Bradley Cross could operate on the left side. In midfield, Sibongiseni Mthethwa is likely to start alongside Lebohang Maboe. The duo will be tasked with controlling the middle of the park.

Further forward, Wandile Duba is expected to lead the attack. Mduduzi Shabalala is set to operate in a free role behind him. Pule Mmodi could provide width on the flank. The expected Kaizer Chiefs XI is Petersen, Frosler, Kwinika, Moloisane, Dortley, Cross, Maboe, Mthethwa, Mmodi, Shabalala and Duba.

Coach Fernando Da Cruz also hinted that injured winger Langelihle Phili and new signing Elias Mokwana have resumed training. They could potentially feature in Sunday's Carling Knockout semi-final. Masango said if Vilakazi plays and is given an opportunity, he can make a difference for Chiefs.