Kaizer Chiefs Director Urges Fans to Support Bafana Bafana as Snubbed Players Head to World Cup

Kaizer Chiefs director Jessica Motaung calls on Amakhosi nation to back South Africa's national team despite social media trolling and player disgruntlement, while three snubbed Chiefs players journey to Mexico as World Cup supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been encouraged to support Bafana Bafana as the national team prepares for the FIFA World Cup, following a public appeal from club director Jessica Motaung .

Speaking at the 2026 Toyota Cup launch at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on Tuesday, 9 June, Motaung addressed the growing trend of Chiefs players openly trolling Bafana Bafana on social media, with many pledging allegiance to the Mexican team instead. This sentiment arose from disappointment over national squad selections, which excluded several prominent players.

Motaung urged the Amakhosi nation to prioritize South Africa, stating, From a Kaizer Chiefs point of view, we are very excited to be watching Bafana Bafana in their first game in the World Cup. I just want to say, they have the support from the entire Amakhosi nation but South Africa first, please. Her comments come amid a wave of online criticism directed at the national team, fueled by fans and players alike.

The club's leadership hopes to redirect that energy into positive support, emphasizing unity and national pride. The launch event also highlighted Kaizer Chiefs' commitment to youth development and community engagement, but the main focus remained on the World Cup and the role of South African football in the global arena.

Motaung's appeal reflects a broader effort to foster solidarity, especially as the team faces tough competition in Group B. The opening match against Mexico is set for Thursday, 11 June, and expectations are high despite the controversies. Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, three Kaizer Chiefs players-Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, and Lebohang Maboe-are reportedly en route to Mexico to watch the World Cup opening match, not as players, but as supporters.

They are joined by other excluded players: Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi, Durban City's Brooklyn Poggenpoel, and Sundowns' Thapelo Morena. Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie announced that the trip has been funded by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and local sports brand, Old School. This initiative aims to give the snubbed players a chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere and show support for their national teammates.

McKenzie emphasized that while the players did not make the final squad, they remain ambassadors of South African football. The journey is seen as a gesture of goodwill and a learning opportunity. Petersen, Monyane, and Maboe expressed excitement on social media, posting photos of their departure and messages of encouragement for Bafana Bafana.

However, some critics question whether this move distracts from the team's preparation, while others applaud the gesture as a way to heal divisions. The controversy surrounding the squad selection has highlighted deeper issues in South African football, including club vs. national team dynamics and the criteria used by coach Hugo Broos. Broos defended his choices, stating that he selected players based on recent form and tactical fit, but many fans remain unconvinced.

The Kaizer Chiefs director's call for support is seen as an attempt to bridge these gaps. As the World Cup kicks off, all eyes will be on Bafana Bafana's performance. The team faces a tough group, including Mexico, Portugal, and Iran, but they have shown resilience in qualifiers. Motaung's message resonates beyond Chiefs fans: it's a reminder that national pride should transcend club loyalties.

The snubbed players' presence in Mexico could also serve as a morale booster, showing that they are invested in the team's success despite personal disappointments. Ultimately, the hope is that this collective support will propel Bafana Bafana to a strong showing on the world stage. South African football has faced challenges, from administrative issues to player development, but events like these underscore the passion that unites the country.

Whether on the field or in the stands, the spirit of the Amakhosi nation and all South Africans will be tested. Jessica Motaung's simple plea-South Africa first-carries weight, calling for unity in a sport often divided by loyalties. The World Cup is an opportunity to rewrite narratives and inspire the next generation. As the opening match approaches, the focus shifts from controversy to competition, and from trolling to true support.

The players en route to Mexico embody that shift, turning disappointment into an opportunity for growth. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture hopes this gesture will foster camaraderie among players from different clubs.

Meanwhile, fans are urged to channel their passion into positive cheering. The launch at Kaizer Chiefs Village also included discussions on how the club can contribute to national team success through youth academies and talent scouting. Motaung emphasized that the club's long-term vision aligns with the national team's goals. For now, the immediate task is to rally behind Bafana Bafana.

The team's first match is just days away, and the atmosphere is electric. From the streets of Soweto to the stands in Mexico, South African voices will be heard. Jessica Motaung's appeal may have been directed at Kaizer Chiefs fans, but its message is universal: put the nation first. In doing so, the beautiful game can truly bring people together, even in the face of disappointment.

The snubbed players' journey is a testament to that ideal, proving that football is more than just 11 players on the pitch-it's about community, support, and shared dreams





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