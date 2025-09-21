Kaizer Chiefs Coaching Saga: Who Will Lead the Amakhosi?

The future of Kaizer Chiefs' coaching position is uncertain as Nasreddine Nabi's departure looms. Pitso Mosimane and Jose Riveiro are frontrunners. Other news includes Prince Harry's UK visit, relay team's reprieve, rhino poaching, and Orlando Pirates' schedule.

The coaching carousel at Kaizer Chiefs is spinning once again, just a month into the new season, leaving fans and analysts alike speculating on who will take the reins of the Soweto giants. The departure of Nasreddine Nabi appears imminent, with the Tunisian coach reportedly no longer involved with the squad and his assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, taking charge of the team's recent matches.

This sudden shift has ignited a frenzy of speculation, with two prominent names at the forefront of the conversation: Pitso Mosimane and Jose Riveiro. Both coaches boast impressive resumes and a deep understanding of South African football, making them attractive candidates to revitalize the team's fortunes. Meanwhile, Nabi is not short of suitors, with reports indicating interest from clubs across North Africa, including Raja Casablanca, Étoile du Sahel, Espérance de Tunis, Club Africain, MC Oran and two unnamed Egyptian clubs, suggesting he will not be unemployed for long. This situation highlights the volatility inherent in the coaching profession, where performance and relationships can shift rapidly, leaving teams scrambling for leadership. The pressure is certainly on the management team to make a quick decision to secure the future of the club. \The potential appointment of Pitso Mosimane is particularly intriguing. The seasoned coach, renowned for his tactical acumen and ability to build winning teams, has been out of a coaching role since departing from Iran earlier this year. Mosimane, a former Al Ahly boss and a familiar face to South African football fans, has publicly expressed his desire to coach Amakhosi in the past. However, financial considerations could pose a hurdle, as Mosimane's services are not inexpensive. He carries a reputation for demanding significant resources, and the club will need to weigh the financial implications against the potential benefits of his leadership. Jose Riveiro, another leading candidate, also brings a wealth of experience and success to the table. His impressive record at Orlando Pirates, where he secured five trophies before his departure, underscores his coaching credentials. However, Riveiro made a public promise to Pirates fans that he would never coach another South African team, complicating the situation. Whether the lure of coaching Kaizer Chiefs, and the potential financial incentives they could offer, would be enough to sway him is a question that remains open. The club's management must carefully consider the promises that were made by Riveiro to determine if there is any possibility for him to join. The club's decision on Nabi's future and their choice of his replacement will undoubtedly shape the team's trajectory for the remainder of the season and beyond. \Beyond the coaching speculation, a range of other developments have captured headlines. Prince Harry's recent trip to the UK, including a reported secret visit to another family member alongside his reunion with King Charles after 19 months, continues to draw attention to the dynamics within the royal family. In the realm of sports, South Africa's men's 4x100m relay team received a reprieve after a collision during their heat, providing a lifeline in their quest for success. The ongoing threat of poaching to endangered rhinos, remains a serious concern. A suspected poacher was shot by Kruger National Park rangers, and two rhino horns were recovered, highlighting the continued struggle against this illegal activity. The challenges faced by the club continue to grow with each passing day. Furthermore, the busy schedule faced by Orlando Pirates, switching from the CAF Champions League to the Betway Premiership in a short turnaround, underscores the physical demands placed on players and the importance of effective fitness training. The Buccaneers’ fitness trainers are working around the clock to ensure that players are ready for their next games





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kaizer Chiefs Pitso Mosimane Jose Riveiro Coaching South African Football

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sacked Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi already has offers BUT…Kaizer Chiefs and Nabi are currently in talks over a settlement before the two parties can officially go their separate ways.

Read more »

Swedish coach expresses his interest in Kaizer ChiefsSwedish coach Melke Alan has revealed his admiration for Kaizer Chiefs. This comes after the club announced Nabi was not part of the team.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Target Pedro Gonçalves in Rapid Coaching Search After Nabi DepartureKaizer Chiefs, in a swift move following Nasreddine Nabi's departure, are pursuing Portuguese coach Pedro Gonçalves. This pursuit highlights the club's urgency to regain stability and success. The news also includes updates on the team's CAF Confederation Cup match and other South African news.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Undergo Major Changes: Coaching, Player Movements, and BeyondKaizer Chiefs are experiencing a period of substantial change, including potential coaching staff alterations and player roster adjustments. This analysis examines the key developments within the team, providing insight into their current transformation and the factors shaping their future.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Coach Search Heats Up: European Coaches Eye VacancyKaizer Chiefs are looking for a new coach following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi, with Portuguese coach Pedro Gonçalves reportedly linked and two other European coaches expressing interest in the position. Additionally, the Democratic Alliance has named Helen Zille as their candidate for mayor of Johannesburg, and Nafiz Modack was sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption. Carte Blanche investigated the extent of illegal cigarette trade in South Africa.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Face Kabuscorp in CAF Confederation Cup Amidst Coaching UncertaintyKaizer Chiefs prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match against Kabuscorp in Luanda, while also addressing the ongoing discussions about head coach Nasreddine Nabi's departure. The team aims to build on their past success against Angolan teams and reach the milestone of 100 goals in CAF competitions.

Read more »