Kaizer Chiefs have achieved their first five-game winning streak in six years under the co-coaching of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, propelling them to third in the league and increasing speculation about their future with the club.

The Amakhosi faithful are buzzing with optimism as Kaizer Chiefs are experiencing an unprecedented surge in form, securing five consecutive league victories for the first time in six years. This remarkable turnaround is largely attributed to the effective co-coaching duo of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef . Their stewardship has propelled the Soweto giants to third place in the Betway Premiership standings with just seven matches remaining in the season. A top-three finish is crucial, as it guarantees qualification for the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup. However, the team is not resting on its laurels, with the possibility of even catching second-placed Orlando Pirates if the Buccaneers falter in their final fixtures.

Cedric Kaze, one of the co-coaches, expressed his pride in his players' unwavering commitment and consistency demonstrated throughout March and April. He reflected on past seasons, noting a distinct lack of sustained winning runs, a challenge that appears to have been overcome under the current leadership. Kaze emphasized the importance of this consistency, stating, We are here to serve the club and I believe that the consistency has been lacking a little bit because even I remember last season we could win one game or two games at maximum but that consistency of having a run of two, three, four games was a little bit lacking. This renewed consistency is a significant departure from previous campaigns and underscores the positive impact of Kaze and Ben Youssef.

Under the joint guidance of Kaze and Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs have shown marked improvement throughout the current season. Their mandate, as outlined by Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr., is to secure a spot in the CAF Champions League. Motaung Jr. stressed the importance of continuous development, urging the players to remain driven and seize every training opportunity to hone their skills. He articulated, I think that we emphasise every day at training that we need to stay hungry every time, we need to take opportunity of every training, every exercise that we do to improve ourselves because we are in such a big club that you can’t allow yourself to relax or to feel that you have arrived. Regarding the future and the remaining games, Kaze affirmed the coaching staff's dedication, stating, About the last part of the question, we have eight games to go and as coaches we know what we want to do and we are here to serve the club and we will do our best for the remaining games. This clear objective and commitment from the coaching team, coupled with the team's current performance, fuels speculation about the long-term futures of Kaze and Ben Youssef at the helm of Kaizer Chiefs. The team's recent emphatic 4-1 victory over Magesi FC further solidifies their impressive trajectory





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Kaizer Chiefs Cedric Kaze Khalil Ben Youssef Betway Premiership CAF Confederation Cup

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