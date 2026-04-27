Kaizer Chiefs Co-Coach Condemns Pre-Match Chaos but Praises Team’s Focus in Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef criticized the pre-match altercation with Orlando Pirates security but praised his team’s composure in securing a 1-1 draw in the Soweto derby. Despite the 'unacceptable' scenes, the Amakhosi remained focused, delivering an improved performance compared to their earlier defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has strongly criticized the chaotic pre-match altercation between Chiefs officials and Orlando Pirates security personnel before their Soweto derby clash.

Despite the 'unacceptable' scenes, Ben Youssef emphasized that his team remained composed and focused, ultimately securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Betway Premiership match. The incident, which occurred during the warm-up, saw Chiefs players and an official clash with Pirates security, leading to a temporary halt in preparations. While the exact cause remains unclear, reports suggest Pirates personnel attempted to disrupt a Chiefs official performing a pre-match ritual, escalating tensions.

The match held significant importance, with both teams vying for crucial league points and the presence of family and friends, including Ben Youssef’s loved ones, who reached out to him amid concerns for his safety. The Amakhosi mentor expressed deep disappointment over the pre-match chaos, stressing that such behavior tarnishes the image of South African football.

'What happened before the game is something we can’t accept,' Ben Youssef stated in the post-match press conference. 'We are sending a bad image of our football. People come to watch football, but what we saw before the game is unacceptable. This kind of situation is a shame.

If you want to win the league, you can’t do it like that. You need to do it cleanly.

' Despite the turmoil, Ben Youssef revealed that the incident did not serve as a motivational tool for his players. 'We didn’t use that,' he explained. 'For this kind of game, you don’t have to motivate the players; if you are not motivated for the derby, then what are you doing in football? We had to keep them calm and focused on the game.

They already had motivation internally. Pre-match, we did say that we had a clean bill of health – all the players were fit and ready to play to win, not to draw.

' The improved performance from Chiefs, compared to their earlier 3-0 defeat to Pirates in February, highlighted their resilience. Ben Youssef’s tactical approach and the players’ professionalism ensured they remained undeterred by the pre-match drama, delivering a commendable display that earned them a point in a fiercely contested derby





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