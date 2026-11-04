Kaizer Chiefs close to signing Elias Mokwana for R11 million

Kaizer Chiefs are finalizing the R11 million signing of Elias Mokwana from Esperance Tunis, aiming to bolster midfield depth as they trail Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs have moved decisively to strengthen their squad by approaching the final stages of securing the services of Elias Mokwana. The 27-year-old midfielder is set to join the Glamour Boys after his contract with Tunisian club Esperance Tunis was terminated, allowing for an immediate transfer to the South African Premier Division.

Mokwana Transfer Fee and Contract Details

The financial structure of this acquisition places the transfer fee at exactly R11 million, a significant investment that underscores the club's intent to revitalize their campaign. Mokwana becomes the latest high-profile addition to the Chiefs roster, bringing with him international experience and a proven track record from his time in top-tier African leagues.

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This move marks a pivotal moment for the Johannesburg-based giants as they seek to address defensive vulnerabilities and midfield control. The completion of the deal would see Mokwana link up directly with fellow South African international Lebohang Maboe, creating a potent central midfield partnership that could reshape the team's tactical approach.

Playing History at Al Hazem and Esperance

Mokwana's recent professional trajectory includes a loan spell at Saudi Pro League side Al Hazem, which began in August 2025. This move followed his initial transfer to Esperance in August 2024, where he established himself as a reliable performer in North African football before his release became possible.

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During his tenure at Al Hazem, Mokwana demonstrated his offensive capabilities and discipline on the pitch. He participated in 25 league outings, contributing four goals and four assists to the team's attack. His physical presence and ability to break up play were highlighted by the receipt of six yellow cards during this specific loan period.

Looking back at his broader career statistics, Mokwana accumulated 65 total outings for his clubs during the relevant periods. Across these appearances, he received 10 bookings in total, showcasing a balance between assertive defending and maintaining focus. His consistency has made him a sought-after talent for clubs looking for experienced professionals.

International Career and Bafana Bafana Ties

On the international stage, Mokwana remains an active player for the South African national team, Bafana Bafana. His most recent appearance for the national colors occurred in December 2025 during a crucial match against Egypt. This fixture served as a testament to his ongoing relevance in the national squad and his ability to perform under pressure.

His previous stint with Sekhukhune United, affectionately known as Babina Noko, provided the foundation for his current reputation. The stats from that era indicate a disciplined player who contributed to the team's structure while avoiding excessive disciplinary issues. His transition from domestic youth systems to international play has been smooth and effective.

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Chiefs Standings and Strategic Implications

The timing of this signing is critical for Kaizer Chiefs, who currently find themselves in a challenging position in the league table. With their season comprising only nine matches so far, the team sits 12 points adrift of the league leaders, Sundowns. This deficit represents a significant hurdle that Mokwana's experience aims to mitigate.

Head coach Carl McAndrew and the technical team are likely assessing whether the current squad possesses the necessary depth to close this gap. The acquisition of Mokwana is viewed as a direct response to these standings, aiming to inject energy and tactical flexibility into a group that may be lacking cohesion in the midfield area.

As the medical procedures and administrative paperwork proceed, all eyes are on whether Mokwana can replicate the form that made him a standout in 2024. His ability to adapt quickly to the South African game will be tested immediately against a Sundowns side that has dominated the early stages of the season.