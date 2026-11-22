Kaizer Chiefs defeat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in extra-time to reach the Carling Knockout final. They will face Orlando Pirates, who beat Stellenbosch, in the December 12 title decider at Loftus Versfeld.

Kaizer Chiefs have secured a place in the Carling Knockout final after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in extra-time at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday. This victory sets up a highly anticipated showdown with Orlando Pirates, who secured their spot by beating Stellenbosch 2-0 in the earlier semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Extra-Time Drama Secures Final Spot

Pule Mmodi and debutant Elias Mokwana scored the crucial goals in extra-time to send the Glamour Boys into the final. Mothobi Mvala scored a late consolation goal for Sundowns in injury time, but it was not enough to save the Bafana Bafana side from elimination. The match served as a second meeting between these two giants this season, following a 1-1 draw in the league match in August.

Also read Live score: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs

Sundowns Face Growing Pressure

Mamelodi Sundowns were aiming for their second domestic final after clinching the MTN8 earlier this season. However, this defeat marks the third competition loss for the club, following their failure to win the CAF Super Cup and their exit from the Champions League group stage where they were defending champions. The result places significant pressure on Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, despite the team having other trophies to contest this season.

Chiefs Dominated First Half

Kaizer Chiefs started strongly, pressing Sundowns high up the pitch and preventing them from building play from the back. Wandile Duba missed several chances to extend the lead after opening up the Sundowns defense twice. He sent efforts wide with only goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to beat, leaving Chiefs fans frustrated by the lack of clinical finishing before extra-time.

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Tactical Submissions Failed to Change Game

Both coaches made tactical changes after the hour mark to try and shift the momentum. Fernando da Cruz brought on Elias Mokwana and Langelihle Phili for Wandile Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala. Miguel Cardoso introduced Siyanda Ndlovu and Iqraam Rayners for Cassius Mailula and Lebo Mothiba. These substitutions failed to break the deadlock during regular play, forcing the match into extra-time.

December 12 Showdown Awaits

The final match is scheduled for December 12 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. This will be a repeat of last year's Nedbank Cup decider, which Kaizer Chiefs won. Orlando Pirates traveled to Durban to face Stellenbosch, while Sundowns traveled to Pretoria. Chiefs now hold a dominant position heading into the season-defining clash against their city rivals.