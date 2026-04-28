A detailed look at how Kaizer Chiefs have scored their 41 goals this season, highlighting key contributors like Flavio Silva, Glody Lilepo, and Mduduzi Shabalala, and comparing their performance to league rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs have demonstrated a significant resurgence in attacking prowess during the concluding phase of their 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign. This improvement represents a marked contrast to their earlier struggles this season and has successfully revitalized confidence among their dedicated supporters, known as the Amakhosi faithful.

The team has collectively amassed 41 goals across all competitions, a testament to the growing synergy and effectiveness of their forward line. This attacking rejuvenation is spearheaded by a trio of key players: Flavio Silva, Glody Lilepo, and Mduduzi Shabalala, each contributing significantly to the team’s scoring output. Flavio Silva, the Portuguese forward, has been particularly prolific, netting seven goals in the league alongside crucial strikes in both the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite his impressive form, Silva has remained grounded, modestly dismissing comparisons to footballing legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He attributes his success to the quality of service he receives, emphasizing the importance of team play and effective delivery. His recent performances strongly validate this claim, showcasing his clinical finishing ability when provided with opportunities. Glody Lilepo has also emerged as a vital attacking asset, especially in continental competitions, where he has registered four goals.

The team’s attacking contributions aren’t limited to these two, however. Players like Wandile Duba, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Khanyisa Mayo have all added to the goal tally, indicating a developing breadth and balance within the Kaizer Chiefs attack. While the team experienced an early exit from the Nedbank Cup, falling in the opening round after a goalless draw with Stellenbosch FC and a subsequent penalty shootout defeat, the overall attacking improvement is undeniable.

Despite the positive trend, Kaizer Chiefs’ 41 goals in 25 matches still position them behind their primary rivals in the goal-scoring charts. Orlando Pirates currently lead with 51 goals in 26 matches, while Mamelodi Sundowns have found the net 43 times in 25 games.

Furthermore, AmaZulu (30 goals) and Golden Arrows (31 goals) have both surpassed Kaizer Chiefs’ seasonal goal total. This highlights the competitive nature of the league and the ongoing need for Kaizer Chiefs to consistently improve their attacking output to challenge for top honors. The team’s recent form, however, suggests they are moving in the right direction.

Beyond the immediate league standings, other news from South Africa includes weather warnings issued by The South African Weather Service for parts of the Eastern Cape, anticipating damaging winds and rough seas. There is also speculation surrounding Orlando Pirates’ potential championship win, contingent on certain outcomes. Economically, February saw a broad-based monthly increase of 0.5%, driven by positive contributions from seven of the ten available component time series, indicating a generally positive economic trend.

The focus, however, remains on Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking evolution and their pursuit of closing the gap with their league rivals





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Kaizer Chiefs Betway Premiership Flavio Silva Glody Lilepo Mduduzi Shabalala South African Football Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns

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