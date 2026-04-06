Kaizer Chiefs Announce Two Changes for Orbit College Clash

Kaizer Chiefs have made two changes to their starting lineup for their upcoming Betway Premiership match against Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The team aims for a top-three finish while Orbit College seeks to climb out of the relegation zone. The match follows a 2-0 win against Magesi FC.

Kaizer Chiefs have made two changes to their starting lineup as they prepare to face Orbit College in the Betway Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Following a 2-0 victory against Magesi FC before the FIFA international break, the Amakhosi are looking to build on their momentum. The team news reveals that Inacio Miguel and Dillan Solomons have been replaced by Given Msimango and Thabiso Monyane in the starting eleven.

The match, scheduled for 15:00, is crucial for Kaizer Chiefs as they aim to secure a top-three finish and qualify for continental competition next season. Currently holding the 4th position with 36 points, a win would elevate them to 39 points, potentially surpassing AmaZulu and even matching Sekhukhune United in 2nd place, contingent on goal difference and other match outcomes. \Orbit College, on the other hand, finds themselves in 15th place with 18 points. A victory for Orbit today would be significant, propelling them out of the play-off position and potentially as high as 13th place, thereby moving ahead of Chippa United and Marumo Gallants. Orbit College faces a considerable challenge, considered serious underdogs due to their struggles in scoring goals and maintaining consistency in front of the net throughout their 22 matches. Their poor form has placed them in a precarious position near the bottom of the table, intensifying the pressure to accumulate points with only a few games remaining. The team is aware that only four points separate them from bottom-placed Magesi FC, highlighting the urgency of their situation. The previous encounter between the two teams in the first round saw Kaizer Chiefs triumph with a convincing 4-1 victory at the FNB Stadium. Mduduzi Shabalala played a pivotal role in that match, scoring in the 61st minute and providing two assists, enabling Amakhosi to maintain control for the majority of the game. Orbit College did manage to score a goal through Ayanda Lukhele in the 70th minute, but their hopes of a comeback were soon dashed as Mfundo Vilakazi added another goal for Kaizer Chiefs, followed by a late goal from Flavio Silva, completing the result and setting the stage for their upcoming match.\Kaizer Chiefs starting lineup includes: Bvuma (C), Cross, McCarthy, Msimango, Monyane, Ngcobo, Maboe, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, and Duba. The substitutes available are Mazhamba, Frosler, Mako, Mthethwa, Ndlovu, Chislett, Da Silva, Vilakazi, and Velebayi. The team's coaching updates and related news are ongoing as the season progresses. Other news includes updates on Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi's Easter plans, a serious accident involving cyclists, Woolworths' school tuck shop expansion, and the Two Oceans Marathon taking place this weekend. The focus, however, remains firmly on the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orbit College, with both teams eager to secure a favorable result for their respective objectives





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Kaizer Chiefs Orbit College Betway Premiership Soccer Starting Lineup

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