Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in extra time to reach the Carling Knockout Cup final, where they will face Orlando Pirates. Coach Fernando da Cruz says it will be a new story despite a recent league defeat to their rivals.

Kaizer Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup final after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in extra time at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz said his side have an opportunity to write a different story against Pirates, despite a 2-1 league defeat to their Soweto rivals this season. It will be a new game, it will be a new story, and it will be us to be up to the task, da Cruz said. The coach acknowledged Pirates had won the previous meeting but pointed to a refereeing mistake for the first goal.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs beat Sundowns 2-1 in extra time to reach Carling Knockout final against Pirates

We played a Soweto Derby a few weeks ago, we lost it, but we conceded the first goal in the mistake of a referee, he said. He also said officiating is difficult without VAR technology. He knows that it is not easy to be a referee, especially without the VAR, so it can happen, da Cruz added. Despite the league disappointment, da Cruz believes his team performed well and understands the challenge ahead.

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Coach Calls for Fan Support in Final

We know that it will be a tough game, so let's see what will happen, he said. The coach called on Amakhosi fans to turn out in numbers for the final and provide the support needed to push the team towards silverware. In the semi-final, both teams remained goalless after 90 minutes, forcing extra time. The match was characterised by fruitless long balls and missed chances.

Chiefs' Pule Mmodi opened the scoring early in extra time after a backheel assist from substitute Elias Mokwana, following a counterattack. Sundowns' search for an equaliser ended badly when Mokwana intercepted a pass from Tashreeq Mathews at the halfway line. He completed a long solo run, went around goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, and slotted the ball into an open net. Sundowns continued to push forward, but their goal came too late.

Mvala Secures Win Against Sundowns

Defender Mothobi Mvala headed the ball beyond Brendon Petersen's reach in the dying minutes of extra time. On Saturday, Orlando Pirates beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 in the first semifinal, with two second-half goals from striker Evidence Makgopa. The final will be a repeat of the 2024 Nedbank Cup showdown between the two Soweto giants. Chiefs have the chance to turn their recent derby disappointment into a memorable cup triumph as they chase the Carling Knockout trophy.