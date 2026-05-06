Kagiso Trust Launches Free Toolkit to Support Matric Learners in Planning for Life After School

Kagiso Trust introduces the Makers of the Future toolkit, a free resource to help Class of 2026 learners manage matric stress, explore post-school options, and build a strategic study plan. The toolkit offers guidance on university, TVET colleges, learnerships, and more, emphasizing consistent effort over cramming.

As the Class of 2026 gears up for their matriculation year, Kagiso Trust has introduced a comprehensive, free downloadable toolkit aimed at empowering learners to navigate the challenges of their final school year and beyond.

The Makers of the Future toolkit provides a wide range of practical resources, including monthly planning guides, effective study techniques, exam preparation strategies, stress management tips, mental health support contacts, and detailed information on various post-matric pathways. Kagiso Trust CEO Mankodi Moitse highlighted that while many learners recognize the significance of their matric year, they often struggle with managing the associated pressures.

The toolkit addresses common challenges such as exam stress, understanding post-school options, and accessing funding, which learners typically face individually. Moitse emphasized that the toolkit promotes consistent and strategic study habits over last-minute cramming. Success in matric, she noted, is not achieved through round-the-clock studying but through sustained, well-planned effort. The toolkit also underscores that university is not the sole pathway after matric.

It presents alternative options such as TVET colleges, learnerships, direct employment, entrepreneurship, and structured gap years, tailored to each learner’s strengths and circumstances. Moitse pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to post-matric life, as different individuals thrive in different environments, whether through vocational training, higher education, or hands-on learning experiences. The guide includes valuable information on in-demand jobs, application timelines, NSFAS guidance, bursary opportunities, and contact details for South Africa’s TVET colleges.

Although primarily designed for learners, the toolkit is also a useful resource for parents, teachers, and community members who support young people during and after their matric year. Moitse stressed that while the toolkit provides essential tools, learners must take the initiative to use them. Building a successful future, she said, requires consistent effort, much like constructing a building one brick at a time.

The launch of the toolkit is part of Kagiso Trust’s ongoing advocacy campaign, which promotes skills-based education and TVET pathways as solutions to youth unemployment. The Makers of the Future toolkit is available for free download on the Kagiso Trust website at www.kagiso.org.za. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to equip young South Africans with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their education and career paths





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kagiso Trust Matric 2026 Makers Of The Future Toolkit Post-Matric Pathways TVET Colleges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI policy needs human oversightDebacle over draft highlights risks of eroded public trust

Read more »

Iran threatens military action as US launches shipping operation in HormuzConflicting reports over a reported missile strike highlight the volatility of the Strait of Hormuz as military tensions intensify.

Read more »

GWM SA confirms new turbodiesel engine and multiple model launchesBreaking Stories

Read more »

US says it sunk six Iranian boats in Strait of Hormuz clashIran launches multiple cruise missiles, drones and small boats at US battle ships in contested waterway

Read more »

Primedia launches guide to help businesses hire visually impaired South AfricansA new guide aims to make it easier for companies to hire visually impaired people.

Read more »

FlySafair Launches 12th Birthday Sale with R12 Base FaresFlySafair has launched its 12th birthday sale, offering 50,000 one-way domestic flight tickets at a base fare of R12, excluding fuel surcharges and taxes. The promotion runs from 9am today for departures between 6 May 2026 and 30 November 2026, with a limit of two bookings per person. International routes are excluded, and tickets must be booked online.

Read more »