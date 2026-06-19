Kabelo Dlamini Linked to Swap Deal Between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC

Midfielder Kabelanjo Dlamini is reportedly on the verge of moving from Orlando Pirates to Stellenbosch FC in a swap that could also bring Faiz Abrahams and Dublin Boon to the Soweto club, ending a six‑year spell that yielded a league title and multiple cups.

Orlando Pirates are on the brink of a significant roster reshuffle as rumours mount around the possible departure of long‑time midfielder Kabelanjo Dlamini. The 30‑year‑old, who has become a fan favourite over his six‑year tenure with the Soweto giants, is reportedly the centerpiece of a multi‑player exchange that could see him heading to Stellenbosch FC.

Sources close to iDiski Times claim that negotiations are advancing quickly, with the Cape Winelands side poised to complete the deal pending final approvals from both clubs. The proposed arrangement would not only bring Dlamini to Stellenbosch but also involve a reciprocal movement of players, most notably Faiz Abrahams and Dublin Boon, who are expected to join the Pirates as part of the swap.

The clubs have already demonstrated a willingness to engage in player exchange this window, after the transfer of defender Thabiso Lebitso to Stellenbosch and the arrival of Mthetheleli Mthiyane at the Buccaneers in a similar deal. If the transfer materialises, it would mark the end of a highly successful spell for Dlamini at Orlando Pirates. Since arriving from a lower‑division side in 2017, he has amassed 187 appearances across all competitions, contributing 21 goals and 23 assists.

His contributions helped the club secure a league championship, four MTN8 trophies, a Carling Knockout Cup and two Nedbank Cups, cementing his status as one of the most beloved figures among the club's supporters. Throughout his stay, Dlamini's ability to dictate tempo in midfield, deliver precise set‑pieces and make decisive runs into the box earned him regular starts and admiration from both fans and teammates.

The potential exit, therefore, is generating considerable debate within the South African football community, with many questioning whether the Pirates will be able to replace his creativity and experience adequately. The upcoming weeks promise to be pivotal for both squads as they finalise their rosters ahead of the new season. While the Pirates continue to off‑load several players, including Sipho Mbule and Bandile Shandu, they are also expected to reinforce key positions to maintain their competitive edge.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC aim to strengthen their midfield engine by adding Dlamini's vision and work rate, hoping to improve their standing in the league. Fans of both clubs are closely monitoring the situation, aware that the outcome could reshape the tactical dynamics of the upcoming campaign. Should the swap be confirmed, Dlamini will embark on a fresh challenge in the Cape Winelands, while the Pirates will look to integrate the arriving talent and sustain the momentum built over recent seasons





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Orlando Pirates Stellenbosch FC Kabelo Dlamini Transfer Swap South African Football

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