Juwairiya Kaldine Vows Political Comeback After PA Defeat in Eldorado Park

Former Patriotic Alliance councillor Juwairiya Kaldine, known as Cookie Lyon, promises a stronger return after losing Ward 18 to the Democratic Alliance in local elections.

Former Patriotic Alliance councillor Juwairiya Kaldine, widely recognized by her online alias Cookie Lyon, has issued a defiant message to her critics following her electoral defeat in Eldorado Park. Kaldine, who served as the ward councillor for Ward 18 since 2021, confirmed her loss during this week's local government elections, marking the end of her tenure in the position she held for the past five years. The defeat was part of a broader loss for her political party in the area, signaling a significant shift in the local political landscape of the Western Cape municipality.

Defiant Response to Electoral Loss

Kaldine took to her social media platforms to address her supporters and detractors alike, framing the election result as a temporary setback rather than a permanent end to her political career. In her public statement, she declared that her comeback would be greater than the current setback, emphasizing her desire to remain a notable figure in the annals of South African politics. She specifically noted that she wanted her name, Juwairiya Kaldine, to remain prominent in the history books and in the conversations of those who opposed her work.

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She also highlighted her reputation as the most talked about ward councillor in South Africa, suggesting that her influence extends beyond the immediate boundaries of her ward. Kaldine acknowledged the outcome of the vote but refused to accept it as a defeat of her personal brand or her community standing. Her message was directed squarely at the haters, implying that her legacy would endure regardless of the current election results.

Patriotic Alliance Loses Two Wards

The losses in Eldorado Park were confirmed by Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie, who acknowledged that the party had surrendered its five-year stronghold on Ward 17 and Ward 18 to the Democratic Alliance. McKenzie described the results as shocking to his supporters and admitted that the party's internal numbers and predictions were entirely wrong regarding voter sentiment in these specific wards. He called on all party members to accept the defeat graciously, urging them to avoid becoming sore losers and to respect the choice made by the electorate.

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McKenzie faced a surge of conspiracy theories and allegations following the shocking loss of both wards, which he addressed by making his acceptance of the result public. He stated that the party should not blame the people for their decision but should instead engage in serious introspection about their failures. The president emphasized that the numbers they had were totally wrong, indicating a significant miscalculation in their campaign strategy or voter polling within the Eldorado Park community.

Controversial Past and Allegations

Kaldine's political profile has been marked by significant controversy and media attention in recent years, particularly due to her bold and often confrontational style. She earned the nickname Cookie Lyon, named after the fearless female character played by actress Taraji P Henson on the US streaming series, reflecting her no-nonsense approach to local governance. This persona has helped her maintain a high level of visibility among her constituents and in national media discussions.

In 2024, Kaldine made headlines for an alleged voice recording in which she accused the Patriotic Alliance of being funded by gangsters and drug peddlers. These serious allegations were immediately disputed by party president Gayton McKenzie, who claimed that the recordings were doctored and not authentic. The incident further fueled the speculation and intense public discourse surrounding her political activities and her relationship with the party leadership.

Democratic Alliance Gains Ground

The victory for the Democratic Alliance in Ward 17 and Ward 18 represents a tangible gain for the opposition party in the Eldorado Park area. By securing these wards, the DA has effectively dismantled the Patriotic Alliance's long-standing control over the region, which had been held for the previous five years. This shift indicates a potential change in voter priorities and a rejection of the previous administration's performance or promises.

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The election results have triggered a period of reflection and recalibration for the Patriotic Alliance, particularly regarding their future strategy in Western Cape municipalities. As Kaldine prepares for her promised comeback and the party leadership conducts their introspection, the political dynamics in Eldorado Park will likely remain a subject of intense scrutiny. The actions of the new ward councillors and the response of the former administration will shape the immediate future of local governance in the area.