JustMoney Warns Black Friday Bargains Are Financial Traps

JustMoney survey reveals 69 percent of shoppers buy based on discounts, while rising debt levels make Black Friday a financial risk for struggling households.

The latest findings from the Money & Me survey conducted by JustMoney, SA's online personal finance platform and credit-comparison service, indicate that Black Friday discounts pose a significant financial risk to households already facing economic hardship. The survey data reveals that 69% of respondents shop primarily based on special offers, a behavior driven by the growing prevalence of monthly financial distress. Currently, 65% of consumers report that every month is financially difficult, an increase from 61% recorded last year. This desperate appetite for bargains often leads individuals to spend money they simply cannot afford, turning promotional events into traps rather than opportunities for genuine savings.

Survey Data Reveals Deepening Debt Crisis

The financial strain on South African consumers has intensified, with the Money & Me survey highlighting that 43% of respondents need to borrow money before the end of each month. Furthermore, a staggering 83% of individuals admit they cannot afford an unexpected expense of R10,000 from their savings. The debt burden is particularly heavy, as 51% of respondents now spend more than 40% of their take-home pay on debt repayments, a sharp rise from the 38% figure reported in 2025. Adding to this vulnerability, 37% of consumers do not even know the interest rate on their largest loan, leaving them exposed to unpredictable financial pressures.

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Sarah Nicholson Advises Against Impulse Spending

Sarah Nicholson, head of customer experience at JustMoney, explicitly warns that consumers must distinguish between spending less on an item and actually saving money. She notes that spending R1,000 on an item one would not have purchased otherwise does not save money, even if the advertised discount appears attractive. Nicholson emphasizes that essential expenses such as food, transport, and electricity must take priority over tempting promotions. She advises that if a deal does not align with a consumer's strict budget, the most prudent financial decision is to walk away immediately.

Credit Risks and Psychological Sales Tactics

Black Friday, the massive annual shopping event featuring deep discounts from major retailers both in-store and online, falls on November 27 this year. Nicholson cautions that store accounts, credit facilities, and buy-now-pay-later offers can make purchases appear affordable while secretly increasing monthly financial commitments. She explains that affordable-looking monthly installments do not guarantee manageability, as interest, fees, and other charges increase the total repayment amount. Nicholson urges consumers not to treat credit as extra income, stating that saving for a purchase is safer than committing to repayments that continue long after the sales have ended.

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Fraud Awareness and Consumer Protection Rights

Shoppers are also being warned about the psychological tactics used by retailers, such as countdown clocks and scarcity messages, which create urgency and pressure quick, potentially regretful decisions. The threat of fraud is also real, with the survey finding that 47% of respondents have lost money to scams during the shopping season. Consumers are urged to verify retailer legitimacy, avoid suspicious links, and never share PINs or one-time passwords. Under the Consumer Protection Act, consumers generally have six months from delivery to return defective or unsafe goods, requesting a repair, replacement, or refund, ensuring that legal rights remain intact even when buying on special.

Strategic Planning for Financial Safety

To navigate these challenges safely, Nicholson recommends that shoppers set a strict budget, create a list of essential purchases, and compare prices across multiple retailers before spending. She advises waiting 24 hours before making non-essential purchases to avoid impulse buying and calculating the full cost of credit, including all interest and fees. Consumers must check if repayments can be managed alongside existing debit orders and debt obligations. The core message remains simple: plan first, compare prices, understand the full cost, and buy only what you can afford without leaving you struggling to make it through the month.