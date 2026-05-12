Justin Rose: Re-energized after Masters loss, aiming for PGA Championship glory

Justin Rose, the 45-year-old Englishman, is coming off a tough Masters loss and is eager to bounce back in this week's PGA Championship. He believes he's learned from past challenges and is determined to make the most of his new-found energy.

Justin Rose says he feels re-energized after another difficult Masters loss, entering this week's PGA Championship with new vitality and mental sharpness . The 45-year-old Englishman tees off Thursday afternoon alongside top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and countryman Matt Fitzpatrick at Aronimink .

World No 7 Rose won his 13th career PGA Tour title in February at Torrey Pines but found more heartbreak last month at the Masters, sharing third place on the same stage where he lost payoffs to Sergio Garcia in 2017 and Rory McIlroy last year





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Justin Rose Masters Loss PGA Championship Energy Mental Sharpness Aronimink Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Sergio Garcia Rory Mcilroy Aronimink Englishmen Golf Market Mclaren Justin Rose Pushing Himself Finding One Percent Challenges Golfers PGA Tour Record-Tying Finding One Per Cents Career PGA Tour England

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