Justice Minister Confirms Fire at Himeville Magistrates Court in KZN's Harry Gwala District

A fire has caused severe damage to the Himeville Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal's Harry Gwala District, leaving key judicial offices affected. The fire originated in the Magistrate's office after a contractor started a fire in the office fireplace, which spread throughout the court building.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that a fire tore through the Himeville Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal's (KZN) Harry Gwala District , leaving key judicial offices severely damaged.

Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated in the Magistrate's office after a contractor working on site started a fire in the office fireplace, which spread throughout the court building. Emergency services were called to the scene, and efforts were made to contain the fire. No injuries and fatalities have been reported.

The department can further confirm that the cash hall and the filing room containing charge sheets and related court records remain unaffected, while the Magistrate's office, the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the courtroom sustained severe damage. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Real Estate Management Services (DPWI), REMS are working together to identify alternative state-owned properties that can accommodate the magistrates' court as an interim measure.

Rammitlwa added that further communication will be issued in due course regarding provisional operational arrangements to ensure the continuation of essential judicial services for the affected community





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Himeville Magistrates Court Kwazulu-Natal Harry Gwala District Fire Damage Magistrate's Office National Prosecuting Authority Courtroom Alternative State-Owned Properties Emergency Services Firefighters Displaced Families Body Discovery

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