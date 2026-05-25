Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster Ministers to Meet with Political Party Representatives over Undocumented Migrants

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster ministers will meet with political party representatives, groups and associations to establish rules of engagement during protests and discuss the government's plan to deal with undocumented migrants.

Justice , Crime Prevention and Security cluster ministers will meet with political party representatives , groups and associations to establish rules of engagement during protests and discuss the government's plan to deal with undocumented migrants .

This comes as tensions rise between local communities and migrants in parts of South Africa. In a separate development, three hundred Ghanaian nationals have voluntarily presented themselves to the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to be processed for repatriation to their home country on Wednesday. The move follows growing concerns over the safety of Ghanaian nationals in South Africa, who say they can no longer guarantee their safety following protests targeting undocumented migrants.

The government's plan to deal with the issue of undocumented migrants is expected to be a key topic of discussion during the meeting with political party representatives. The aim is to establish a clear understanding of the rules of engagement during protests and to find a solution to the problem of undocumented migrants in South Africa.

The government has been under pressure to address the issue, with some local communities calling for undocumented migrants to leave the country and return to their countries of origin. The repatriation of Ghanaian nationals is seen as a positive step in addressing the issue, but it remains to be seen how effective the government's plan will be in dealing with the problem of undocumented migrants.

The meeting between the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster ministers and political party representatives is expected to be a crucial step in finding a solution to the issue. The government's plan to deal with undocumented migrants is expected to be a key topic of discussion during the meeting, and it remains to be seen how effective the plan will be in addressing the issue.

The repatriation of Ghanaian nationals is a positive step, but it is only one part of the solution to the problem of undocumented migrants in South Africa. The government must work with local communities and other stakeholders to find a solution that works for everyone. The meeting between the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster ministers and political party representatives is expected to be a crucial step in finding a solution to the issue.

The government's plan to deal with undocumented migrants is expected to be a key topic of discussion during the meeting, and it remains to be seen how effective the plan will be in addressing the issue. The repatriation of Ghanaian nationals is a positive step, but it is only one part of the solution to the problem of undocumented migrants in South Africa.

The government must work with local communities and other stakeholders to find a solution that works for everyone





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Justice Crime Prevention And Security Cluster Political Party Representatives Undocumented Migrants Ghanaian Nationals Repatriation

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