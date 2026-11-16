North West businessman Suliman Carrim will remain in custody after the Musina Magistrate's Court denied his bail application in a case involving fraud, vehicle theft and immigration offences. The matter was postponed to November 23 for further investigation and possible transfer to the regional court.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim will remain behind bars after the Musina Magistrate's Court denied his bail application on Monday. Carrim faces charges of fraud, motor vehicle theft, attempted theft, uttering, money laundering and contravening immigration laws.

Magistrate Denies Bail For North West Businessman

The magistrate ruled that the defence had not presented enough information to justify his release. The court also considered the State's argument that Carrim was a flight risk, especially given events at OR Tambo International Airport when he was preparing to leave the country. The State further argued that his release could undermine the proper functioning of the criminal justice system, including the bail system under the Criminal Procedure Act.

Also read Suliman Carrim expected to learn outcome of bail bid in theft case

In delivering judgment, the magistrate said the court was not satisfied that Carrim had discharged the onus placed on him. The magistrate said the possible release of the accused is, in the interest of justice, not permissible. The accused is to remain in custody, the court ruled. The matter was postponed to November 23 for further investigations and possible transfer to the regional court.

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The court raised several concerns about Carrim's conduct. These included his failure to make arrangements to appear before the Madlanga Commission within 48 hours, as directed by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. The court also noted that Carrim had failed to provide the residential address of his second wife for police verification.

Concerns Raised Over Carrims Conduct And Assets

He was further criticised for allegedly failing to disclose certain properties registered in his name and under ZIP Investment CC, and for failing to provide proof of his financial position. The magistrate also considered evidence that Carrim had been due to travel to Dubai on October 15, when he was arrested. Although he had a return flight ticket, the court questioned whether this was sufficient to establish that he would return to South Africa.

The magistrate said the State had presented a prima facie case against Carrim. The court added that the authenticity of a letter he alleged was fraudulent would be determined by the trial court. The charges stem from an incident on July 22, when members of the South African Police Service intercepted two cars at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo.

The vehicles, BAIC X55 models valued at R434 600 each, were reportedly being transported to Zimbabwe, with Malawi allegedly identified as their final destination. According to the allegations, Carrim conspired with two of his employees, Malawian nationals Mike Phiri Mussa and Ibrahim Zakes, to unlawfully obtain two Absa-owned vehicles and transport them across the border using allegedly fraudulent paperwork.

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Fraud Charges Stem From Border Vehicle Incident

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that he colluded with employees, including his private chef, to move bank-financed vehicles across the border using fraudulent documents. Further investigations reportedly revealed that the required permits and authorisation for moving the vehicles across international borders had not been obtained. Police also allege that fraudulent banking documents were subsequently prepared and used in connection with the attempted cross-border removal of the vehicles.

The employees allegedly did not have the necessary immigration permits to work in South Africa. The businessman is also facing a charge under the Commissions Act after a criminal complaint was filed against him for allegedly failing to attend proceedings of the Madlanga Commission. His latest court appearance follows a separate bail decision by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, which granted him bail of R100,000.

In that matter, the court found no evidence that he would breach his bail conditions if released, despite his repeated failures to appear before the Madlanga Commission. He was ordered to contact the inquiry directly within 48 hours to arrange his appearance, but allegedly failed to comply with the directive. The condition required his attorneys to report in person to the Commission within 48 hours to arrange his next appearance before the inquiry.