Gauteng organised crime investigators have uncovered a suspected mandrax laboratory in De Deur, while the Hawks arrested a 50-year-old man and seized mandrax and equipment at a drug lab in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal.

An active South African Police Service (Saps) operation is under way in De Deur following the discovery of a suspected mandrax drug lab. Gauteng organised crime investigators discovered the lab on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the discovery on Wednesday morning. She said the crime scene is still active. The lab was found in De Deur, which lies south of Johannesburg. The Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations unit uncovered the suspected facility.

Also read Hawks dismantle multimillion-rand drug lab in Esikhawini, arrest 50-year-old suspect

Hawks Arrest Suspect In Esikhawini Drug Raid

In a separate but related development, the Hawks have arrested a 50-year-old man after uncovering a drug laboratory in Esikhawini, near Richards Bay, in KwaZulu-Natal. Officers seized mandrax and equipment used to manufacture narcotics during an intelligence-driven raid. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the operation underscores law enforcement's commitment to combating drug-related crime. The suspect is expected to face charges of drug possession, dealing and manufacturing under the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

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Last week, police dismantled a suspected drug manufacturing operation worth more than R100 million in KwaZulu-Natal. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and large quantities of mandrax, chemicals and specialised equipment were seized. That intelligence-driven operation was led by the Hawks' narcotics enforcement bureau and Kranskop SAPS. It uncovered a clandestine laboratory in Umvoti near Kranskop.

Officers confiscated mandrax tablets, mandrax powder, a tablet press and various chemicals used in drug production. The suspect appeared in the Kranskop Magistrate's Court on charges linked to the manufacture of illicit drugs. The busts form part of a series of major drug-lab takedowns across South Africa. Recent operations have been conducted in Magaliesburg, Hekpoort, Hartbeespoort Dam and Soweto.

Hawks Uncover Fully Operational Drug Laboratory

Acting on intelligence, members of the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and Tactical Operations Management Section raided a property and uncovered a fully operational drug laboratory. Investigators seized drug-manufacturing equipment, materials used in narcotics production and a large quantity of mandrax. That raid revealed the scale of the operation and led to the arrest of a 50-year-old suspect at the scene. Authorities say they are intensifying efforts to combat organised drug crime.

The latest discoveries in De Deur and Esikhawini add to the pressure on illegal drug production networks. Police have not yet confirmed any arrests in connection with the De Deur lab.