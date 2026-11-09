Hilton Predator arrested, to appear in Pietermaritzburg court on sexual misconduct charge

A KwaZulu-Natal man known as the Hilton Predator has been arrested after more than 79 women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including involving underage girls. He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

A KwaZulu-Natal man dubbed the Hilton Predator has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. He is facing a charge of sexual misconduct.

The arrest follows months of allegations of sexual exploitation and inappropriate relationships involving young girls and women in the Hilton area of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The man, who is 31, was taken into custody on Monday morning. Private investigator Brad Nathanson, who has been investigating the allegations, said the arrest was an important development after months of investigative work. He said it followed numerous conversations and the accounts of women who had found the courage to come forward.

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More Than 79 Women Approach Investigator

Nathanson claimed that more than 79 women had approached him with similar allegations against the man. Nathanson previously alleged that the man, who was 31 at the time, met a 15-year-old girl at a Hilton gym before contacting her through Instagram. According to the investigator, the man allegedly gained the teenager's trust before taking her from her parents' home. Nathanson also raised allegations involving other potential victims, including girls aged between 14 and 15.

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The private investigator said the man's alleged behaviour had escalated over the years. It went from sending unsolicited sexually explicit photographs to allegations of statutory rape and date rape. He credited a young woman, who was 15 at the time of an alleged sexual encounter with the suspect, with helping expose the allegations. He said: If it were not for her bravery, he would likely have continued unchecked and with impunity.

Who knows where this behaviour would have ended? Nathanson said: For me, this is an important moment after months of work, numerous conversations and the accounts of women who have found the courage to come forward. The former South African police officer, who has worked as a private investigator since 1980, has been vocal about the case. He has previously said he interviewed the teenager and examined recovered communications as part of his investigation.

Complaints Span Almost Two Decades

Previously reported that dozens of women had come forward with allegations against the man. These included claims of grooming, unsolicited explicit photographs, and sexual misconduct involving schoolgirls. Earlier reports also revealed that a criminal complaint dating back to 2017 had been reopened, while investigators were examining fresh allegations under the Sexual Offences Act. The allegations span almost two decades, including claims of sexual offences involving minors.

The case has also put the online safety of young girls in the spotlight. A 31-year-old Hilton man has been accused of sexually grooming young girls, as a private investigator and Childline KZN warn about the dangers of online exploitation and sexting. The arrest is seen as a significant step in a case that has raised concerns about the protection of children online and in the community.