Eight men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday night. The attack comes amid another mass shooting in Atteridgeville that claimed nine lives, bringing the combined death toll to 17.

Eight men were shot dead in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday night, 15 November. Police discovered their bodies inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mabane section of Sweetwaters.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Inside, police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victims or established what prompted the attack.

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KwaZulu-Natal Police Investigation

Netshiunda said investigators had previously dealt with similar shootings linked to various criminal activities. We have seen these kinds of shootings before and there have been different motives from stock theft-related, to drugs-related to taxi violence, he said. The KwaZulu-Natal police have launched an intensive investigation into the mass shooting. Officers are collecting evidence to determine the possible motive and identify the suspects.

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Further details will be provided once the scene has been processed. The attack comes amid another mass shooting in Atteridgeville, Gauteng, which claimed nine lives. Gauteng police have launched a manhunt following the murders of six men and three women at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Police discovered the nine victims inside a four-roomed shack on Monday morning.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni has mobilised Crime Intelligence and the provincial tracking team to hunt down the suspects. Police have not established any connection between the two attacks, which collectively claimed 17 lives. South Africa records almost 60 murders a day, according to recent statistics. This translates to an average of almost 60 murders daily across the country.

Second Mass Shooting And Statistics

In a separate incident, an Oudtshoorn police sergeant, 46, and his 40-year-old wife were found dead in their home in Toekomsrus in the early hours of Saturday morning. The couple were discovered in their kitchen with gunshot wounds to their heads after police responded to reports of a shooting incident. Both were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The South African Police Service confirmed that a murder and inquest docket had been opened following the discovery.

A firearm found at the scene was seized as part of the investigation. Authorities have not released further details, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing.