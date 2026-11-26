Naeem Patel of the ANC has been elected speaker of the City of Tshwane after a secret ballot, as a coalition involving the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party takes control of the metro.

Naeem Patel of the ANC has been elected speaker of the City of Tshwane. He won a secret ballot during the inaugural council meeting held at Tshwane House Council Chamber on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Patel secured 119 votes. He defeated the DA's Pogiso Glen Mthimunye, who received 71 votes, and the FF Plus's Willie Spies, who received 19 votes. A total of 209 votes were recorded, with no spoiled ballots. ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party councillors were seen celebrating Patel's election.

Also read ActionSA’s Mashaba confident Moya will return to Tshwane’s mayoral office

Councillors Reject Delay Proposal for Leadership Vote

The result followed a decision by councillors to reject a proposal by the DA and Freedom Front Plus to delay the vote on the metropolitan municipality's new leadership. City manager Johann Mettler confirmed that the proposal received 88 votes in support, while 199 councillors voted against it. All 214 councillors were sworn into office at the start of Thursday's proceedings. The sitting was presided over by city manager Johan Mettler before Patel's election.

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The council meeting is set to vote for the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker as part of the inaugural sitting. The new coalition arrangement involves the ANC, ActionSA, EFF, MK Party and smaller parties. ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya is expected to be elected mayor for a second term as part of the coalition agreement. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba expressed confidence in Moya's return.

New Coalition Majority Secures ANC and ActionSA Posts

He said she should be given the opportunity to complete the work she started. The EFF's Omphile Maotwe is poised to become deputy mayor. Maotwe had also campaigned for the mayoral position. The four parties in the new coalition have a combined 109 seats, comfortably exceeding the 108 required for a council majority.

ActionSA contributes 48 seats, followed by the ANC with 44, the EFF with 13 and the MK Party with four. The arrangement has effectively pushed the DA into opposition, despite the party winning the most seats in the 2026 local government elections. Patel contested the speaker position against FF Plus councillor Willie Spies and the DA's Pogiso Glen Mthimunye.

The DA and FF Plus had sought to have the election of the new mayor postponed, but their proposal was voted down. The coalition's majority in the council allowed the ANC candidate to secure the speaker position. This is a developing story. The article will be updated as voting continues.