Agrizzi ordered to pay R1.66bn plus interest in Bosasa corruption confiscation case

The Gauteng High Court has ordered former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to pay the state over R1.66 billion plus interest, following a confiscation inquiry linked to his corruption conviction.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has been ordered to pay the State more than R1.66 billion in proceeds linked to corruption, plus interest, following a Gauteng High Court judgment delivered on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The ruling was handed down by Judge Mosopa in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria. Agrizzi must pay the State the sum of R1 666 582 825.73, with interest calculated from the date of judgment until final payment. The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Andy Mothibi, welcomed the ruling, describing it as an important step in recovering money linked to corruption.

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National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the confiscation order followed Agrizzi's conviction and sentence on 6 November 2025. Agrizzi entered into a plea and sentence agreement in which he pleaded guilty to three counts of corruption and one count of money laundering arising from his role at Bosasa. He was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that he continued assisting investigators and testifying in Bosasa-related matters.

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Confiscation was not determined as part of that agreement and was subsequently dealt with through a separate inquiry heard on 30 July 2026. Agrizzi became a key figure in the State Capture Inquiry after giving explosive testimony to the Zondo Commission in 2019. He detailed how Bosasa allegedly operated as a hub of corruption involving senior politicians and public servants. According to court papers, Agrizzi admitted that Bosasa directors operated a decades-long criminal enterprise.

It used bribery, ghost employees, fictitious invoices and cash siphoned from company accounts to secure and maintain government contracts worth about R2.37 billion. Kganyago said the judgment records admissions detailing a deeply entrenched system of corruption used to secure and maintain government contracts, with Agrizzi personally involved in preparing cash bundles used for bribes.

Confiscation Inquiry and Criminal Enterprise

The confiscation inquiry concerned the benefit derived from Agrizzi's offences and sufficiently related criminal activities, rather than being confined to the individual payments identified in the criminal charges. The NDPP welcomed the court's acceptance of the central thrust of the State's case: that Agrizzi's participation in Bosasa's unlawful enterprise, and the benefits derived from it, could not be separated in the manner he proposed.

The State argued that his participation in the joint criminal enterprise justified the attribution of its proceeds to him, rather than limiting the enquiry to amounts he personally retained. Kganyago said the judgment demonstrates the potentially significant financial consequences for those who knowingly participate in or facilitate corrupt enterprises. It also reinforces the principle that the criminal justice system must pursue not only convictions and sentences, but also the proceeds and financial benefits derived from crime.

The court further found that Agrizzi had failed to make full and frank disclosure of his financial affairs and had concealed property, including property abroad. It was not satisfied that the amount that might be realised was less than the value of the proceeds attributed to him and accordingly declined to limit the confiscation order on that basis.

Concealed Property and Bail Security

The judgment revealed that Agrizzi had pledged a property in Italy as security for his bail and surrendered the title deed to authorities. However, despite the state holding the deed, he later sold the property, used part of the proceeds to buy two new properties in his daughter's name and transferred the remaining funds into her bank account.

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Judge Mosopa said: "The defendant was not frank and honest in his disclosure, coupled with the fact that he concealed certain properties he held inside the country and outside the country, and this conduct makes me to agree with the state that the value of the benefit of the defendant must be calculated to equal the total value of criminal activities and unlawful benefits derived by Bosasa.

" Agrizzi argued that he should not be held personally liable for the full value of Bosasa's unlawful proceeds, maintaining that his salary, bonuses and pension benefits were legitimately earned. The court rejected this defence. Judge Mosopa ruled that Agrizzi's pension benefits flowed from his participation in what the court described as a criminal enterprise and therefore could not be protected under the Pension Funds Act. Kganyago said confiscation was distinct from the sentence imposed following a criminal conviction.

Legal Obligation and Asset Enforcement

He stressed that the order creates a legal obligation on Agrizzi to pay the amount determined by the court. It does not mean that R1.66 billion has already been recovered by the State. The amount recovered will depend on the assets available and the enforcement process.

The court also ordered Agrizzi to pay the legal costs of the proceedings, including the costs of two counsel on Scale C. It further directed that the fees of the curator bonis, Johan Engelbrecht of Icon Insolvency Practitioners, be paid from money derived from Agrizzi's realisable property and paid to the State. Kganyago said Mothibi regarded the judgment as an important step in advancing financial accountability in relation to Bosasa-linked corruption and reinforcing the NPA's commitment to ensuring that crime does not pay.

The NPA remains committed to pursuing those who profit from corruption and, where the law and evidence permit, to recover the proceeds of crime.