"Junior to Mid-Level DevOps Engineer Role in Technology-Driven Organization"

"A technology-focused company is recruiting a DevOps Engineer to automate infrastructure, manage CI/CD pipelines, and improve system reliability. The role involves Linux administration, Infrastructure as Code, scripting, and collaboration with development teams. Ideal for professionals passionate about scalable cloud-native systems."

"Job Description: Our client, a forward-thinking organization that places technology at the core of its operations, is looking to hire a Junior to Mid-Level DevOps Engineer to become a key member of its expanding engineering division.

This position is perfectly suited for a DevOps professional who thrives in a hands-on environment and possesses a genuine enthusiasm for automation, cloud infrastructure, and the creation of robust, scalable systems that underpin contemporary software delivery practices. The selected individual will collaborate extensively with software development teams to refine and enhance deployment methodologies, bolster system reliability, and spearhead ongoing improvement initiatives throughout the infrastructure and CI/CD pipeline ecosystem.

The core responsibilities include the design, implementation, and continuous maintenance of CI/CD pipelines to facilitate efficient and dependable software releases. You will be tasked with the support and administration of Linux-based server environments, leading automation projects across deployment and infrastructure workflows, and systematically enhancing the reliability, scalability, and high availability of production systems. A significant aspect of the role involves close partnership with development squads to streamline release cycles and achieve superior deployment efficiency.





Required Experience and Competencies: Candidates must demonstrate strong, practical experience in CI/CD pipeline setup, ongoing maintenance, and performance optimization. A solid foundation in Linux server administration is essential. While not mandatory, exposure to Kubernetes or other container orchestration platforms is considered a highly valuable asset. The ideal applicant will possess acute problem-solving abilities with a dedicated focus on ensuring and improving system reliability.

Proficiency in Infrastructure as Code principles using tools such as Terraform or Ansible (or similar) is required. Additionally, scripting experience, particularly with Python or Bash (or comparable languages), is a key component of the technical skill set needed for success in this role. Our agency also specializes in recruiting for a wide array of technology positions, connecting talented professionals with innovative companies across various sectors.





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Devops CI/CD Linux Kubernetes Terraform Ansible Python Bash Cloud Infrastructure Automation

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