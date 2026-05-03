Junior Springboks Secure U20 Rugby Championship Title with Dominant Win Over Australia

The Junior Springboks clinched the U20 Rugby Championship title with a resounding 56-17 victory over Australia, ensuring an unbeaten run heading into their final match against New Zealand. The team's dominant second-half performance highlighted their depth and skill, with coach Paul Foote praising their ability to express themselves on the field.

The Junior Springboks have been in dominant form in the U20 Rugby Championship , securing the title with a game to spare after a commanding 56-17 victory over the Australian U20s at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The win pushed them into an unassailable lead at the top of the standings, ensuring their final match against the U20 All Blacks this coming Saturday will be a dead rubber. Argentina U20s added to the drama earlier in the day by upsetting the New Zealand U20s 25-17, leaving both teams on four points, but the Junior Boks' second bonus-point win moved them onto 10 points, sealing their championship triumph.

Despite a disciplined but sluggish first half from the hosts, the Junior Boks capitalized on Australia's ill-discipline, which saw them play 26 minutes with 14 men and four minutes with 13 after three yellow cards. The Australians conceded two penalty tries, but the Junior Boks only led 28-12 at halftime. The second half, however, was a different story. The Junior Boks dominated, adding four more tries while conceding just one from the Australians.

Key moments included a penalty try and a yellow card for Aussie lock Isaac Fonua, followed by a stunning team move that saw wing Riley Whitfield cross the line to reduce the deficit to 16 points at the break. In the second half, the Junior Boks shifted gears, with inside center Ethan Adams stepping his way over and scrumhalf Hendre Schoeman sniping down the blind side to score, both converted by flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed.

The team finished strongly, with flank Luke Cannon being mauled over and Ahmed scoring a brilliant late try to push the final score to 56-17. Junior Boks coach Paul Foote emphasized the team's approach, stating, 'We want the guys to express themselves.

' The victory showcased their depth and creativity, with tries from Jack Benade, Wasi Vyambwera, two penalty tries, Adams, Schoeman, Cannon, and Ahmed, along with conversions from Ahmed and Vusi Moyo. The Junior Boks will now look to cap off their unbeaten campaign in style against the U20 All Blacks





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