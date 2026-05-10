Junior Springboks Perform On Home Turf

The Junior Springboks had to dig deep to secure a gritty 29-29 draw with New Zealand on Saturday, lifting the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship title for the first time in their history. Despite needing only to avoid defeat, the team fought back to earn a pulsating match.

The Junior Springboks had to dig deep to secure a gritty 29-29 draw with New Zealand on Saturday that saw them lift the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship title for the first time.

The hosts recovered from a shaky start and overtook a two-try deficit to take a 22-15 halftime lead before surviving a tense final quarter to share the spoils. The coach highlighted the noticeable improvement in South Africa's tactical maturity compared to previous meetings with the Baby Blacks, particularly through their kicking game and physical edge.

Despite lifting the trophy, Foote acknowledged there were still valuable lessons ahead of bigger challenges later this year, particularly turning over the ball too easily and improving their clinical game





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Junior Springboks New Zealand U20 Rugby Championship Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship Rugby Rugby Championships Junior Springboks Junior Springbok Junior Boks Junior Boks

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