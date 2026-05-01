Junior Springboks Name Squad for Australia Clash, Minimal Changes Made

South Africa’s Junior Springboks have announced their team to face Australia in the U20 Rugby Championship, with Coach Kevin Foote making only a few adjustments to the side that defeated Argentina. The team aims to continue their winning momentum against a determined Australian outfit.

The Junior Springboks are preparing for a crucial encounter against Australia in the U20 Rugby Championship, taking place in Gqeberha on Sunday. Following a commanding victory in their opening match against Argentina, the South Africa n team aims to sustain their winning momentum against an Australia n side eager to recover from a recent defeat against New Zealand.

Head Coach Kevin Foote has opted for a conservative approach to team selection, making minimal adjustments to the lineup that convincingly overcame Los Pumitas. This strategy reflects Foote’s confidence in the existing squad’s capabilities and a desire to build upon the foundations laid in the first round. The single alteration to the starting forward pack sees Wasi Vyambwera stepping in at blindside flank, replacing Thomas Beling.

This change introduces a fresh dynamic to the pack while maintaining overall strength and experience. The backline has seen two adjustments, with Khuthadzo Rasivhaga taking over from Lindsey Jansen on the left wing, and Akahluwa Boqwana preferred at fullback over Alzeadon Felix. These substitutions suggest a tactical consideration, potentially aiming to enhance attacking options or provide different defensive capabilities. The bench also reflects some necessary adjustments due to injury and strategic cover.

Prop Luan van der Berg replaces the injured Kai Pratt, providing crucial front-row reinforcement. Gert Kemp offers additional loose-forward cover for Risima Khosa, ensuring depth in a physically demanding position. Jade Muller completes the bench as the reserve outside back, adding versatility to the squad’s options. Foote emphasized the importance of continuous improvement, despite the positive outcome of the Argentina match.

He highlighted that while the team demonstrated strong defensive and attacking prowess for significant portions of the game, there are areas requiring refinement. The coaching staff is particularly focused on maintaining consistency throughout the entire 80 minutes of play and adhering to the established game plan. Foote anticipates a formidable challenge from the Australian team, acknowledging their strong coaching and well-rounded skill sets.

He stressed the need for the Junior Boks to execute their game model effectively to overcome what he expects to be a tough contest. The South African team will be looking to powerhouse centre Ethan Adams to replicate his impactful performance from the Argentina game. Adams was a dominant force in the midfield, scoring two tries and demonstrating a powerful running style. His ability to break tackles and create opportunities will be vital against a determined Australian defense.

The team’s preparation has been geared towards addressing the identified areas for improvement and ensuring they are fully prepared for the physical and tactical demands of the match. The focus remains on building on the positive aspects of their opening win while mitigating any weaknesses exposed. The Junior Springboks are determined to showcase their talent and secure another victory in their quest for championship success.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two ambitious teams, both eager to prove their capabilities on the international stage. The coaching staff and players are united in their commitment to representing South Africa with pride and delivering a performance that reflects their dedication and hard work





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