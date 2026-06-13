Junior Project Manager Job Opportunity in Cape Town City Centre

A leading project management and infrastructure consulting company is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Junior Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town City Centre. The role offers an excellent opportunity for a project professional with experience in the construction and infrastructure sector to gain exposure to large-scale public sector programmes.

A leading project management and infrastructure consulting company is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Junior Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town City Centre .

This role offers an excellent opportunity for a project professional with experience in the construction and infrastructure sector to gain exposure to large-scale public sector programmes while working within a structured and professional environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for the management, delivery, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of infrastructure programmes, including health and education infrastructure projects, under the guidance of an experienced Programme Manager.

The role will involve ensuring adherence to approved project programmes, timelines, and deliverables, as well as compliance with all project management processes, protocols, and procedures. The Junior Project Manager will also be responsible for updating project information on company systems and servers, managing consultant appointments, and monitoring performance against project requirements.

Additionally, the role will involve building and maintaining effective working relationships with internal and external stakeholders, reviewing appointments, additional fee requests, and contractual documentation, and monitoring project budgets and expenditure. The successful candidate will also be responsible for preparing project reports, ensuring reporting requirements are completed accurately and on time, verifying that all project documentation is filed accurately and correctly, and maintaining the integrity of project data collected, collated, and submitted.

The Junior Project Manager will also assist with operational activities that support programme delivery and organisational objectives. The ideal candidate will possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, the ability to remain composed and resilient under pressure, and the ability to meet strict deadlines. Professional registration will be advantageous, and experience within the construction or infrastructure industry is essential. Experience in project-related financial administration is also desirable.

The company offers a dynamic and challenging work environment, with opportunities for career growth and development





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Junior Project Manager Project Management Infrastructure Consulting Cape Town City Centre

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Junior Project Manager - IT-OnlineA leading project management and infrastructure consulting company is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Junior Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town City Centre.

Read more »