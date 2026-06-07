Junior Boks Name Extended Training Squad for World Championship Preparations

South Africa's U20 rugby team, the Junior Boks, have named a 38-player extended training squad as they gear up for the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia. Head coach Kevin Foote will oversee a camp in Stellenbosch, with several players called up to the senior Springboks before rejoining the U20s.

Junior Springboks head coach Kevin Foote has named an extended training squad of 38 players as the team intensifies preparations for the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia.

The majority of the squad will assemble in Stellenbosch from Monday for a crucial training camp, while a select group of players have been called up to the senior Springbok squad and will join the U20s later. The training group comprises players who have been part of previous camps in Stellenbosch, as well as those who featured in the U20 International Series and the SANZAAR U20 Rugby Championship, both of which South Africa won convincingly.

The Junior Boks are aiming to build on their recent successes and make a strong impression at the global showpiece. Among the players promoted to the senior Springbok setup are captain Riley Norton, a lock who has been a standout performer for the U20s. He is joined by props Oliver Reid and Danie Kruger, hookers Siphosethu Mnebelele and Liam van Wyk, flyhalf Vusi Moyo, flyhalf/centre Yaqeen Ahmed, utility back Luan Giliomee, centre Markus Muller, and fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya.

Wing Cheswill Jooste remains with the Vodacom Bulls, who have qualified for the United Rugby Championship final, and will link up with the Junior Boks after completing his club commitments. Prop Kai Pratt was ruled out of the camp due to injury, providing an opportunity for other players to stake their claim. Foote expressed excitement about the depth and quality of the squad, noting that the camp in Stellenbosch will focus on fine-tuning tactical and physical readiness.

'We are very excited for the players who have been called up to the senior Springbok group, and we have our contingencies in place as we continue with our final block of preparations,' Foote said. The coach emphasized the importance of the upcoming camp, which will serve as the final phase before the team departs for Georgia on June 22.

The Junior Boks will face a challenging schedule at the World Championship, but Foote is confident that the blend of experience and youth in the squad will help them compete at the highest level. The extended squad includes players who have already demonstrated their abilities in domestic and international competitions. With 27 players reporting for duty on Monday and the remainder joining later, the coaching staff will have ample opportunity to assess combinations and finalize the traveling party.

The Junior Boks are determined to build on their recent U20 International Series and U20 Championship victories, and the camp in Stellenbosch will be instrumental in honing their skills. As the countdown to the World Championship begins, all eyes will be on this talented group as they aim to bring glory to South African rugby. The tournament in Georgia promises to be a stern test, but the Junior Boks have the talent and determination to succeed





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